Westside Gunn Announces Wrestling Venture 4THROPE

Griselda rapper Westside Gunn is taking his passion for wrestling to the next level with 4THROPE, his new venture that will promote wrestlers, produce merchandise, and launch podcasts, among other endeavors.

In an announcement on the rapper’s Instagram account, Gunn laid out his plans for 4THROPE—which is named after a 2019 compilation of his wrestling-inspired tracks—before introducing its first signee, wrestler Parker Boudreaux. Previously starring on WWE NXT under the name Harland, Boudreaux recently made his AEW debut under his new ring name and celebrated the partnership by commenting “The Future is Ours” under Gunn’s announcement post on Instagram.

The FLYGOD rapper tweeted an open call for other wrestling enthusiasts to become a part of his new venture, promising to create an email to field all applicants. “I’m a need some Loyal, hungry great minds to join the 4THROPE team to take over the Culture,” he wrote. “But you’ll HAVE to love wrestling just as much as me and have the knowledge.. I also wanna join forces with a few Dope Wrestling podcasts as well…. I’m a make a email soon STAY TUNED!!”

Westside Gunn’s passion for wrestling has been exhibited on various occasions and littered his music with wrestler references—both popular and obscure. Earlier this year, Gunn paid tribute to late wrestling legend Scott Hall, whom the rapper revealed as one of his biggest influences.

“SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER,” he tweeted after learning of his death. “I’m named after this man “HALL” my style the chains, the “Ayooo” everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT.”