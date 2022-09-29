Willie Mays ‘Say Hey, Willie Mays!’ Documentary Coming To HBO

New York Giants Outfielder Willie Mays Willie Mays of the New York Giants. Waist-up photograph with hands on his hips.

A documentary profiling the life and career of Hall of Fame Major League Baseball player Willie Mays is set to debut this fall on HBO.

Titled Say Hey, Willie Mays!, the documentary will be produced by HBO Sports Documentaries in association with Company Name & UNINTERRUPTED. A world premiere for the film will take place at the 2022 UrbanWorld Film Festival on Oct. 27, and it will air on Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The Say Hey, Willie Mays! documentary will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The film was directed by Nelson George, the documentary will also exclusive interviews with the 91-year-old Mays and his family.

Beginning his career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League, Willie Mays went on to be regarded as one of the greatest baseball players in the history of Major League Baseball. In a career than spanned more than two decades, Willie Mays took the league by storm as a centerfielder for the San Francisco Giants, playing in a record-tying 24 All-Star Games during his tenure with the franchise. Playing his final season with the New York Mets, Mays finished his career with 660 home runs, a .302 batting average, and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Decades after Mays’ playing career, he continues to be hailed and praised as an icon. In 2017, Major League Baseball renamed the World Series Most Valuable Player award in honor of Willie Mays, a testament to his legacy as a sports icon.