Willie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl

Willie McGinest has been charged in connection to the assault of a man at a Los Angeles nightclub.

The sports analyst and former NFL star was arrested on Monday morning (Dec. 19) and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon. McGinest was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, but was later released after posting $30,000 bail.

According to TMZ, the 51-year-old’s charges stem from a Dec. 9 altercation at popular hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood, during which McGinest and a group of men allegedly brutally beat the victim, leaving him with multiple injuries. In footage obtained by the outlet, the former defensive star can be seen speaking with the victim before punching him in the face, with McGinest’s crew joining him in the attack. At one point during the skirmish, McGinest can be seen hitting the man over the head with a glass bottle.

Former NFL Player Willie McGinest attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

McGinest played 15 seasons in the NFL and is most known for his tenure with the New England Patriots, who drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. A linebacker, the USC graduate played 12 seasons with the Pats and was a key cog in the team’s defensive unit that helped win the franchise’s first three Super Bowl titles in 2001, 2003, and 2004. McGinest is a two-time Pro Bowl participant and holds the Patriots’ record for most postseason sacks.

After playing the final three years of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, McGinest retired and joined the NFL Network as an analyst, becoming one of the most popular faces on its programs. McGinest was suspended by the NFL Network following his arrest until further notice. According to a statement, McGinest “will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter.”