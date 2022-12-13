Wiz Khalifa Signs 25 College Athletes To NIL Deals Under Taylor Gang Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Wiz Khalifa has signed 25 collegiate athletes to NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals under his Taylor Gang Entertainment label.

According to On3, Taylor Gang Entertainment sought out athletes to help promote his song “45 Minute Beatdown” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Earlier this month and as part of the agreement, each athlete was required to post a clip of themselves dancing along to the song on their Instagram Stories. The amount of compensation each athlete has received for their NIL remains undisclosed.

The deal, which was brokered by the A&P Agency, marks one of the first instances a record label has stepped into the NIL space, which allows college athletes to profit from their talent, accolades, and popularity through endorsement deals.

A&P co-founder Stefan Aguilera spoke on how NIL deals not only benefit the players but remain a largely untapped source of exponential exposure for the labels and artists as well.

“Right now in the music industry, there is no better marketing tool to communicate to the college demographic effectively except for our athletes that have a vast following consisting of students and alumni which we have developed over our course of our relationship with our athletes,” Aguilera said.

He added, “A&P Agency is the optimal choice for the music industry, not just because we represent the best athletes, but because nobody understands the college market better than us speaking in terms of creative marketing.”

Khalifa’s NIL signees include players from powerhouse universities such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and more.