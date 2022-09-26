WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment

Top salaried WNBA players are opting out of playing in Russia during the offseason as Brittney Griner is still incarcerated in the country on cannabis charges, according to the Associated Press.

Per the outlet, WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones — who have all played for Russia’s UMMC Ekaterinburg team with Griner — are turning down millions of dollars to play in another country this winter, with Turkey and Hungary looking like high prospects.

Stewart told AP, “Honestly, my time in Russia has been wonderful, but especially with BG still wrongfully detained there, nobody’s going to go there until she’s home. I think that, you know, now, people want to go overseas, and if the money is not much different, they want to be in a better place.”

Reportedly, Stewart will be playing in Turkey this offseason, along with Jones and Vandersloot.

“The whole situation with BG makes it really hard to think that it’s safe for anyone to go back there right now,” Vandersloot said.

The two-time Olympic medalist, Griner, was arrested in February at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a banned substance in Russia, and has been detained for over five months. Earlier this month, her wife, Cherelle, met with President Joe Biden and National Security adviser Jake Sullivan with determination of bringing Griner back home.

“I’ve felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her. I look forward to the day my wife is back home,” Cherelle said in a statement on Twitter. “As my family and I continued on this journey, I’d like to thank the broad coalition of friends, leaders, and supporters who continued to stand with us to advocate for Brittney’s swift and safe return.”