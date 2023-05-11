WWE Tag Team Champs Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez Want Match With Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been called out. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently said that they would love to have a match with the “WAP” duo.

“I would love to see Cardi and Meg The Stallion,” they told Billboard’s Carl Lamarre during an interview published on Wednesday (May 10). “I think Meg would be incredible. They’ve also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen.”

While the former Smackdown Women’s Champion is thankful for the love Cardi and Meg show to the WWE, she has no plans of laying down for the GRAMMY winners. “I’m not gonna go easy on them, though,” Liv said. “They look like they could take the titles: an Extreme Rules Match, Last Woman Standing Match. Let’s do all of it.”

Your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. ✨ pic.twitter.com/806XMVtq7s — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 9, 2023

WWE is using Cardi B’s ‘UP’ for Summerslam advertising‼️? pic.twitter.com/tmVoyej9SQ — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) May 29, 2021

OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

For years, WWE fans have wanted to see Cardi B inside the squared circle. She has previously tweeted about her favorite wrestlers, namely Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, and Trish Stratus, the last of whom replied on Twitter, much to her excitement. In January 2021, the Invasion Of Privacy artist got into a back-and-forth with WWE superstar Lacey Evans, who threatened her and referenced her feud with Nicki Minaj.

Several months later, the WWE utilized her hit single “Up” as the theme song for SummerSlam. Given her husband Offset’s multiple appearances on WWE programming and his close ties to WWE legend Ric Flair, this challenge by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could bring fans one step closer to the “Bodak Yellow” artist finally making her long-awaited debut.