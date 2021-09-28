Yo Gotti Becomes Co-Owner Of MLS Team, D.C. United

Fresh off the heels of his monumental partnership with Interscope Records and his CMG record label, Yo Gotti continues to expand his portfolio outside of music. The Memphis hustler has become a co-owner of the popular Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs, D.C. United—one of the league’s most successful teams to date.

Most rap fans wouldn’t associate Gotti with the sport of soccer. However, the rapper revealed the root of his interest upon the announcement, crediting his son with putting him on game. “I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Gotti said. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

Gotti joins an ownership group that includes billionaires Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Heisman Trophy winner and Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II, Granite Associates Inc. CEO Adam Gerry, Swansea City A.F.C. co-owner Jake Silverstein and mogul Joe Mamo. As one of the original franchises in the MLS, D.C. United has taken home multiple MLS Cups (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), Supporters’ Shields (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007), an Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups (1996, 2008, and 2013).

Gotti follows rapper Macklemore, a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders, as the second-ever rapper with a stake in an MLS franchise. Watch Gotti’s on-camera interview about his latest venture.