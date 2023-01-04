Zion Williamson Sidelined With Right Hamstring Injury

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Zion Williamson’s dominant comeback season has hit a skid, as the superstar New Orleans Pelicans forward has been sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

The non-contact injury, which occurred during the third quarter of the Pelicans’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night (Jan. 2), is expected to keep Williamson out of the lineup for at least three weeks.

The explosive rim-rattler had just secured a defensive rebound and was bringing the ball up the court when he suddenly grabbed his leg in agony. He ultimately left the game and did not return.

The Pelicans’ medical staff will then reevaluate him and update his injury status.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans passes around Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Pelicans 118-114.

The setback comes amid what has been another breakout year for the 22-year-old, who has dealt with injury issues and concerns throughout his career. Prior to his hamstring strain, Williamson had played in 29 games this season and was averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 61% shooting. He had only missed three games this season, due to health and safety protocols.

The former No. 1 overall pick has helped lead the charge for the Pelicans throughout the season, as the team broke out to a hot 13-2 start and had the best overall record in the Western Conference at one point. However, after various losses, New Orleans currently sits at No. 3 in the West at 23-14 and are currently one game behind the Denver Nuggets for the top record in the conference.