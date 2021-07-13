2 Chainz And Juicy J Invest In $2 Billion Solar Energy Merger

L–R: Rapper Juicy J arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Rapper 2 Chainz attends Killer Mike's Birthday Celebration at Rose Bar on April 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga.

2 Chainz and Juicy J have invested in a solar energy company that’s a part of a $2 billion merger, news the two southern titans and collaborators recently shared via their respective social media accounts.

As part of the merger, Heliogen will partner with SPAC Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, which is led by Phyllis Newhouse, one of the most powerful black women in the cybersecurity industry and the founder and CEO of Xtreme Solutions.

Juicy J was the first to announce his involvement in the deal, revealing that he opted to invest in the merger after initially considering using the money to purchase a pricey diamond-encrusted watch. “I was gonna buy a moissanite diamond watch but i decided to invest the money in a huge operation [money bag emoji],” the “TELL EM NO” rapper captioned a post with a screenshot of a Wall Street Journal article announcing the merger.

A day later, 2 Chainz also confirmed his participation in the deal, writing, “So I invested in this company that basically takes the suns energy and packages it up for reuse even at night kinda like a sun refinery,” in his own IG post.

In addition to Newhouse, venture capitalist Isabelle Freidheim is the SPAC’s board chair, and Stacy Abrams serves as an advisor. Heliogen’s CEO is renowned angel investor, entrepreneur, and fund manager Bill Gross.