Beats Taps Melody Ehsani For Limited-Edition Powerbeats Pro

Beats and renowned sneaker and clothing designer Melody Ehsani have joined forces for a limited-edition Powerbeats Pro collaboration, available for purchase on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the new collaboration is “a fresh take on Beats’ iconic Powerbeats Pro design and infuses Ehsani’s bright and bold aesthetic and signature script.” As seen in photos, the new ear hooks come in two colorways — a bright red and navy blue. The navy blue earbud has a lime green inscribed quote with a yellow accent, while the right hook has a coral inscription with a light pink accent. Both earpieces feature the catchy phrase “If you can read this, you’re too close” in Ehsani’s personal handwriting.

The Powerbeats Pro x Melody Ehsani edition aims to celebrate introspection through music and encourage users to “tune into themselves.” The earhooks come in a fierce purple case inscribed with red writing that reads: “Package contains immersive teleportation device. Will transport you to otherworldly dimensions. Personal space is needed for most effective results. Vibrate higher.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Ehsani said: “Music has been such an integral part of my life and has inspired my designs and my inner work. I am honored to give the world a new vehicle for creativity and self-expression with this collaboration.”

The collaboration will be available for purchase online at melodyehsani.com and endclothing.com for UK customers starting Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out images from the Beats x Melody Ehsani capsule below.

Beats

Beats

Beats

Beats