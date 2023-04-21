Dionne Warwick, Halle Berry, And More React To Losing Verified Checkmark On Twitter

has eliminated all legacy verified checkmarks from the platform, and celebrities have sounded off on the new change. Effective as of Thursday (April 20), stars began losing their verification, with many of them making light of the situation.

Chrissy Teigen joked about her checkmark being removed, typing that a “Darth seal of approval” was better and was “the only thing that matters.”

Halle Berry kept the lighthearted shenanigans rolling with tweets showing her excitement for the change. “Me joining you all tomorrow unverified,” she typed, accompanied by a video of herself gleefully walking on stage. Berry then followed up with a Dexter’s Laboratory meme laughing at the idea of missing the blue badge.

Ciara also cleverly shared her thoughts, stating, “Blue check or no check… I know my fans still check in.” Lil Nas X continued the meme route, posting a Spongebob gif depicting him as suddenly homeless now that his verification had been confiscated.

This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates 🙂



By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season ❤️ I will be like this tomorrow though https://t.co/hEZHvdEH3q pic.twitter.com/Xo6Zk5VUn2 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 19, 2023

Dionne Warwick, the legend she is, had a different perspective regarding the radical change.

After a Twitter account insinuated that her account was fake, Warwick explained that the app’s new rules would create an environment rife with misinformation.

“The way Twitter is going, anyone could be me now. The verification system is an absolute mess,” she asserted.

The way Twitter is going anyone could be me now. The verification system is an absolute mess. https://t.co/bqESzaAhL1 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) April 18, 2023

Quinta Brunson also spoke about the app’s new state of affairs, insisting she planned to leave the site.

“This works out for me because I was planning on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” Brunson typed. “Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates 🙂 By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season.”

According to CNN, Twitter decided to “begin winding down” and cracking down on verification from the previous system in late 2022.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform in October 2022, explained that users would now have to “pay $8 per month to join the platform’s Twitter Blue subscription service” to hold on to their blue check marks.