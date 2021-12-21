Chlöe x Halle Talk Tech, Friendly Competition, And LG Gaming Showdown

On Monday (Dec. 20), Chlöe x Halle faced off in a gaming battle for LG Electronics’ Only On OLED campaign. The Ungodly Hour singers played Rocket League—a “high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem”— in a best-of-five tournament.

Not only did the friendly competition between the Bailey sisters occur on Twitch, but they were also joined by Evil Geniuses Creator Collective stars Lisa Wallen and Aruuu. The prize? Bragging rights, of course. “Any time we’re playing any games or maybe if we’re working out, we love to be together and use each other to push ourselves as motivation,” Halle shared with VIBE. “It’s a healthy, beautiful thing.”

“My sister and I love technology and nerding out. That’s why we’re so hands-on with our music process when we create,” shared Chlöe. “And it’s so much fun to bring out how much Halle and I nerd out with music into gaming. It’s just another perfect example of where women, Black women, need to be highlighted more because we are just as smart, just as brilliant, just as knowledgeable to beat the dudes’ butts in these games.”

The “Have Mercy” singer also reflected on her upbringing where she loved building with Legos and battling on her Nintendo DS during bus rides to her math and science magnet school. When it comes to this particular gaming battle, the sisters see it no differently from joining forces on stage. “It just feels like another fun, exciting game to do, that we always do, but this time in front of people and an audience,” Halle added. “You know for me personally, I have learned a lot about technology and everything from my sister, Chlöe. She’s so smart [and] so tech-savvy in that way. [Additionally,] I can kind of show what I got.”

The LG OLED gaming event, hosted on Twitch, was also done in partnership with Black Girls Code. “As fun as it is to play the games, we also got to give back,” Chlöe added. “That’s why we just love doing this with LG and their whole OLED campaign because they are giving back to Black Girls Code. It’s so incredible because it’s encouraging young black girls to just stand in their power and [think] it’s okay to be smart. It’s okay to use your mind.”

Watch the full battle here, and check out the trash-talking teaser below.