Biggie’s Estate Partners With OneOf To Release NFT Collection And Official Audio Of Famous Freestyle

Web3 platform, OneOf, has partnered with the Christopher Wallace Estate to release Sky’s the Limit: The Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection, available to purchase on July 26. The news comes as the late acclaimed rapper would’ve turned 50 this year along with the 25th anniversary of his era-defining album, Life After Death.

According to the press release, the Web3 platform will incorporate Biggie’s likeness into “a generative profile picture NFT collection that honors and celebrates” the Brooklyn emcee. The Sky’s the Limit collection will consist of an unspecified number of 3D NFT avatars inspired by the life, rhymes, and personas Biggie employed throughout his career.

Along with a select number of NFT characters, the OneOf collection will grant each holder of a Biggie NFT access to license one of the rapper’s most famous freestyles — a freestyle that had never seen an official release before this partnership. Musicians with licensing rights to the legendary track will be able to include B.I.G.’s freestyle in their original songs to be released on streaming services. Additionally, holders of the B.I.G non-fungible token will gain access to The Brook, described as “a lifestyle, fashion, culture, music, and entertainment metaverse experience.” Joshua James, OneOf co-founder and COO, detailed the partnership’s purpose and what to expect in the future.

If you don’t know now you know about our generative @thenotoriousbig NFT drop coming soon ? https://t.co/seu6Oq5Y08 ? pic.twitter.com/l3NFyPsdoo — OneOf (@OneOfNFT) June 23, 2022

Something is cooking up in The Brook, interact for a chance to get whitelisted ? pic.twitter.com/mG2rCAVTJy — The Brook (@brookverse) May 21, 2022

“We named this collection ‘Sky’s The Limit’ because we believe this is a watershed moment in NFTs where seminal artists like Biggie and their truest fans can drive culture and value together,” James said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to honor Biggie’s enduring legacy in web3 and beyond, and we have some amazing surprises for NFT holders along the way.”

Wayne Barrow, manager of Voletta Wallace and Biggie’s estate, added to the collection’s significance and the importance of preserving B.I.G’s presence in Hip-Hop.

“Biggie’s music is a very important part of hip-hop culture and its global impact. [So] our business partner, Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc, came up with the concept of coming together with OneOf to share the infamous freestyle that showcased to the world the icon that Biggie would soon become through an NFT,” expressed Barrow in a statement. “And sharing it with his fans in this way we are certain would make him proud.”

Fans can sign up for OneOf’s allow list on their official website today.