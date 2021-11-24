Death Row Records Announces ‘Doggystyle’ Inspired NFT

The legendary Death Row Records turns 30 this year and has collaborated with Crypto.com for a special celebration. Inspired by Doggystyle, Snoop Dogg’s 1993 groundbreaking debut album, seven exclusive NFTs are now available.

“Death Row is a West Coast hip-hop institution. As a fan of the music and someone who grew up in California in the ’90s, I’m excited to work with such an iconic, culture-defining label,” expressed Joe Conyers III, Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT, in a statement.

Three of the NFTs include music from the pioneering album. Both Ethereum Inmate and Crypto Coin will include “Tha Shiznit” while Bitcoin Inmate includes “Murder Was The Case.”

The other four NFTs are part of an official collaboration with TillaVision featuring Lil Bitcoin including 10800 Gold Edition, 10800 Platinum Edition, The Boss Gold Edition, and The Boss Platinum Edition designs. Each NFT includes an instrumental from Snoop’s hit single, “Gin And Juice.”

Back in March, TillaVision was revealed as the world’s first artist to debut via NFT. Following the 28th anniversary of Doggystyle on Tuesday (Nov. 23), a special double-vinyl reissue is also available for purchase.

Earlier this month, it was announced that AEG sold the Staples Center to Crypto.com in a 20-year deal reportedly worth $700 million. Starting on Christmas Day, the home of the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, and Kings, will be known as the Crypto.com Arena.