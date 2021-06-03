Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches ‘Shop Circulate’ Platform For Black Businesses

In his latest step towards leveling the playing field for Black entrepreneurs, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Combs Enterprises has teamed up with Salesforce to launch SHOP CIRCULATE, a digital platform serving as a one-stop marketplace for black-owned businesses.

Debuting later this year, the platform will be designed and built by respected experience consultancy Deloitte Digital, and feature businesses across several categories including beauty, fashion and art, health, wellness, and home. Coinciding with the one-hundred-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the announcement doubles as a reminder of our responsibility to build generational wealth and financial freedom within the Black community, a mission that is near and dear to Combs’ heart.

“Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive,” says Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises. “I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, also spoke glowingly of the alliance. “Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality,” he said. “SHOP CIRCULATE will empower us all — as individuals, communities, and companies — to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality.”

In addition to the partnership, SHOP CIRCULATE has acquired The Nile List, a digital community dedicated to bridging the gap between consumers and Black-owned brands. Khadijah Robinson, The Nile List founder, will serve as Head of Product for SHOP CIRCULATE, which also recently joined forces with Official Black Wall Street, the leading directory of Black-owned businesses. Mandy Bowman, founder of Official Black Wall Street, will step into an advisory role under the acquisition.

With an umbrella of brands and businesses that includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc Vodka and DeLeon Tequila), AQUAhydrate, and REVOLT MEDIA & TV, the charismatic mogul continues to be the embodiment of his signature adage, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.”