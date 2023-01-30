Drake Songs Can Now Be Created Using Drayk.it AI Software

A website has been launched that allows users to create Drake songs inspired by customized or random subjects using artificial intelligence.

Drayk.it, a music generator created by Mayk.it, recently gained steam among fans of the 6 God, who have shared their creations after making them on the site and uploading them to social media. The software allows users to select a topic of their choice, which its GPT-3 will create a song about in the style of the rap star’s own hits. Each generated song will be performed in the voice of Drake and will span one-minute in length. For those stumped or indecisive about which song theme they should choose, the site includes an option to create random topics for you by clicking on its dice icon.

Co-founded by Stefán Heinrich Henriquez and Akiva Bamberger, Mayk.it is a tech company focused on bridging the gap between professional musicians and aspiring creatives looking to get in on the ground floor. In 2022, Henriquez touched on the inspiration behind Mayk.it and helping to level the playing field for newcomers who can often be intimidated by more intricate music generators and software.

“The premise is that everyone should be able to make songs and work as an artist,” Henriquez told Forbes. “We’re unleashing music creativity for everyone. When we looked at other music-making apps, we found they were just too complex for us. They were almost all developed by professional musicians who didn’t have much empathy for beginners.”

He continued, adding “We can’t make music for people, but we can help them to express themselves musically. In a world of automation, creativity is how we will create new value, but people need the right tools to help them exploit their creativity.”

Check out a few of customized Drayk.it songs that have been shared to social media below.

Make an AI Drake song about anything ??



1. Type a prompt

2. GPT-3 writes a song in Drake's style

3. AI Drake performs it in < 1 min



Try it here: https://t.co/rzbnVWn9sz pic.twitter.com/yvxUHwKfzr — neer (@thisisneer) January 24, 2023

Got an AI to write a Drake song about the books he reads each shabbos. CC @DBashIdeas



Via https://t.co/dO1JJdzdrW pic.twitter.com/XUBXiNcNBS — Maurice (@MREisenmann) January 27, 2023

AI Drake wrote a song about how I keep getting messages from my bank, asking me how I feel about my credit card. I’m quite selective about my feels, and my credit card isn’t even in the top 100. No feels. How’s that for a survey response? pic.twitter.com/SkSiQd65UM — helienne (@helienne) January 27, 2023