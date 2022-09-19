Jay-Z And Jack Dorsey Give $1K In Bitcoin To Marcy Projects Residents

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Academy program has wrapped, as the duo gave residents of Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Marcy Projects $1,000 in bitcoin each. Business Insider reported that the course ended with the businessmen personally airdropping adult participants a parting gift that empowers them “to make their own financial decisions.”

In a statement from Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother and president and co-founder of The Shawn Carter Foundation, she thanked the people of Brooklyn for showing up and taking advantage of an opportunity to “prepare the next generation.”

“Marcy residents showed up. The over 350 people who attended The Bitcoin Academy classes let us know that this education is important to them – and that it matters,” Ms. Carter said. “What also matters is providing the necessary resources such as dinner, childcare, devices, internet access, dedicated staff, and instructors so that as many people as possible could participate in person and online.

“I am so grateful to the community that came together to make this happen, and especially to all the class participants who are now more empowered to make their own financial decisions with greater knowledge. Knowledge is Power. It’s now up to everyone who participated to empower and prepare the next generation.”

Dorsey and Hov launched Bitcoin Academy in collaboration with Black Billionaires and Crypto Blockchain Plug earlier this summer, offering free courses on digital currency and how to get started. The duo made the 12-week program exclusively available to residents of Marcy Houses, the housing project the 4:44 rapper was raised in.