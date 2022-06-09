Jay-Z Launches ‘Bitcoin Academy’ Initiative For Marcy Projects Residents With Jack Dorsey

Many people believe that cryptocurrency holds a vast amount of power in the future of financial freedom. Celebrities have teamed up with tech companies to create versions of bitcoin, with some athletes taking their salaries in the digital money. The latest figures to come forth in the cryptocurrency game are Jay-Z and Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey. The business partners are teaming up to help fund the Bitcoin Academy, an initiative offered to the residents of Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses—where Hov grew up.

“The Shawn Carter Foundation has always been about providing educational access and opening doors of opportunity to underserved communities,” stated Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother and president of Shawn Carter Foundation, said in a statement. “No one should be left out or behind. We truly appreciate the partnership with Block and Jack Dorsey to bring financial, specifically bitcoin education to the Marcy residents, where I spent many years raising my family. Everyone should be empowered to make informed financial decisions in order to take care of themselves and their families.”

Dorsey announced the news on his personal Twitter account on Thursday (June 9) and added, “Bitcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America. We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US. Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence.”

bitcoin is becoming a critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America. We believe the same potential exists within communities in the US. Our goal is to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence. — jack (@jack) June 9, 2022

In collaboration with Black Bitcoin Billionaires and Crypto Blockchain Plug, Bitcoin Academy will offer free courses on all things bitcoin. In addition, the program will share information that will help people understand what it is, how it works, why it could become helpful, and how to get started on the crypto journey.

Jack Dorsey offered thoughts on the importance of bitcoin education and why now is such a crucial time to get started. In a series of tweets, Jack said, “Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin… it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence. Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier, we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.”

Beginning in Summer 2022, the academy will be free to Brooklyn residents of the Marcy Houses. Courses will be provided in-person and online, two times a week for 12 weeks. Those interested and eligible can sign up on the official Bitcoin Academy website.