Kanye West Launches Donda Tech Company

Kanye West continues to add to his resume as an innovator with the launch of his own technology company, which will be named after the rapper’s late mother.

According to TMZ, West has filed to trademark the word “DONDA” as it pertains to various electronic items including tablets, surround sound systems, and more. Yeezy, who was recently declared a billionaire, is also planning to follow in the footsteps of two of his biggest influences, Steve Jobs and Dr. Dre, with the development of a line of smartwatches, smart glasses, earbuds, and wireless headsets.

News of West’s foray into the tech world began with a stem player that was released as part of the merchandise line for his 10th studio album, DONDA, earlier this year. Allowing fans to tinker with songs on the album by controlling its vocals, instrumentation, and samples, the player also incorporates the implementation of effects to create customized stems.

DONDA will also mark West’s dive into the world of journalism, as he has plans to produce e-books, newsletters, journals, magazines, and pamphlets through the tech line.

The “Heartless” artist, who owns the rights to several other trademarks including Loop Dreams, The Past Tells Everything, Yeezy, Universe City, Kanye Travel Ventures, Good Water, and Past Tell Museum, recently filed to trademark “Kanye West” to appear on silk sheets, curtains, towels, and various other home goods products.