Kid Cudi To Headline McDonald’s Virtual Summer Event, ‘Camp McDonald’s’

Kid Cudi attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kid Cudi has been selected to headline a virtual summer event brought to you by McDonald’s.

Starting On Tuesday (July 5), McDonald’s will be kicking off the summer with a “first-of-its-kind virtual experience,” with Camp McDonald’s, a free twenty-seven-day event on the McDonald’s app. The app will treat fans to live shows as event provides virtual camp-goers with musical treats every Sunday.

Dubbed “In the Booth,” the virtual summer event will offer front-row seats to live performances from alternative R&B/Rock artist, blackbear on July 10, Pop/Funk musician, Omar Apollo on July 17, R&B/K-Pop’er, BIBI on July 24, and Kid Cudi headlining on July 31.

Throughout the duration of the event, Camp McDonald’s will offer fans a variety of awards every day, from food deals, menu hacks (unique menu hacks such as Apple Pie McFlurry and the McFlurry sandwich will make appearances on July 6 and July 20, respectively), and exclusive merchandise from Free & Easy, Kid Cudi, and more.

courtesy of McDonald’s

Along with headlining Camp McDonald’s, Kid Cudi has been making noise elsewhere in the world of virtual concerts, most recently with his co-founded app, Encore.

Encore has recently announced an in-app studio feature, allowing artists to throw virtual shows, create an Augmented Reality environment, and design their environments however they see fit for their performance. Artists using the Encore app can monetize their live shows, taking in 80% of the revenue earned.

The virtual platform has seen several high-profile artists join the app’s community over the past year, including Trippie Redd, Too $hort, and Cudi himself.

Today, you can download the McDonald’s and Encore apps in the Apple Store and Google Play.