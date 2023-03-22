Lil Baby Stunts With Limited Edition Electric Maybach Designed By Virgil Abloh

Lil Baby has added a new whip to his fleet of vehicles, and, apparently, it’s worth the charge.

The rap star recently took to social media to show off his Project MAYBACH electrical car, which was designed by Virgil Abloh in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz prior to his death. In the post, which Baby doesn’t appear in, a miniature replica of the car, which is 1 of 150 made as part of the collaboration, is seen prior to the actual vehicle.

Lil Baby’s Future-assisted hit “From Now On” serves as the backdrop to the clip, which shows off the details of the bespoke car, from the front side to its rims. In the song, the 4PF leader foreshadows his ownership of the Project MAYBACH car, rapping “Virgil Maybach be so sweet, we just get ’em, ain’t no beef” atop the Tay Keith and Murda Beatz-produced track.

According to the official Mercedes-Benz website, the Project MAYBACH is a “one-of-a-kind electric show car” and boasts “an unmatched level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

Designed by Abloh and Chief Designer Officer Gorden Wagener, the Project MAYBACH is is two-toned, with the lower half of the body in a beige-like color and the roof, hood and track in black.

Released as part of its S-Class line, the luxury vehicle has become one of the most sought-after cars on the market due to cosigns by the likes of Lil Baby and Drake, with the latter previously showcasing an off-road version of the Project MAYBACH in the music video for his Honestly, Nevermind single “Sticky.”

In addition to the unveiling, Mercedes-Benz released a short documentary detailing the creative process behind the making of the Project MAYBACH, which includes commentary by Abloh made prior to his death in 2021.

“The premise is to use two words to drive you to a new action,” the fashion icon expressed at the time. “So utility and luxury are usually not used in the same sentence and the car we’re developing can function as such.” Abloh passed away in November 2021 following a battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, an aggressive and rare form of cancer. He was 41-years-old at the time of his death.

Watch the Mercedes-Benz x Virgil Abloh Project MAYBACH documentary below.