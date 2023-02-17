Lil Wayne Revealed As Playable Character In ‘NBA 2K23’

All-Star MVP Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Western Conference celebrates with hip-hop artist Lil' Wayne during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.

Lil Wayne has been revealed as a new playable character in NBA 2K23. 2K Games announced that the New Orleans emcee would be usable in the ongoing basketball simulator on Friday (Feb. 17) as the game’s fourth season begins winding down.

Weezy will be available as a Crossover Card in MyTEAM mode for a limited time. Players can unlock the exclusive card by finishing the Lil Wayne Spotlight Challenge. The Grammy award-winning artist will be set at an 89 overall rating, with the game accurately depicting his physique, clocking him at 5’5″ and capturing his locs and tattoos perfectly.

Additionally, 2K Games is planning more updates to the annual basketball game, with an array of apparel and extra content arriving toward the end of February 2023. These exclusive items include customizable clothing from Daily Paper, Just Don, Pro Standard, New Era and another roster update.

Previously, players could get their hands on NFL stars Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Deebo Samuels of the San Francisco 49ers, and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams as a part of the Crossover Series.

The fifth patch for NBA 2K23 was released on Wednesday (Feb. 15) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players as 2K Games prepares for the highly anticipated Season 5. Patch five looked to address gameplay-related issues, adjusting the shooting model to reduce both low-percentage and high-percentage shots.

NBA 2K also used the update to remedy issues with some basketball court floors in the game, adding the”6″ logo to commemorate Bill Russell’s legacy on the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavalier City courts.

The new season is set to hit consoles next Friday (Feb. 24).