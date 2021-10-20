Mariah Carey Announces Bitcoin Giveaway, Teams Up With Gemini Cryptocurrency Platform

Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace" at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City.

Mariah Carey is one of the latest celebrities to join the world of cryptocurrency. The Grammy award-winning superstar recently teamed up with Gemini to encourage fans to make their own investment. On the digital platform, users can buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, etherium, and DeFi tokens. More than fifty different cryptocurrencies call the platform home.

“It’s great to see Mariah and other celebrities discover bitcoin as an investment and hedge against inflation,” said Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini’s CEO, in a press release. “Cryptos like bitcoin and ether were two of the best-performing assets of the last decade. Our goal at Gemini is to help educate you on the promise of crypto and make it simple, easy, and safe for you to engage in this new asset class.”

Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In partnership with Gemini, the “Honey” singer made $20 in bitcoin available for all users who sign up using her code “MARIAH.” The collaboration also comes with a philanthropic aspect. A portion of trading fees from those who enroll using her name will be donated to Black Girls Code, a non-profit which empowers young women and girls from minority communities to enter the technology industry.

Carey announced the news on a shared Instagram video, giving a brief note to fans on what it takes to make their first cryptocurrency purchase.

“Did you know that you don’t need to buy a whole bitcoin to invest?” she questioned, confirming she learned more on the process through Gemini’s library of resources and tools.

Beyond cryptocurrency, Gemini acquired Nifty Gateway, a leading platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs, also known as “nifties”) that power the emerging economy of digital collectibles and virtual goods.