Marvel And EA Games Announce New Black Panther Video Game

Marvel and EA Games’ Cliffhanger Studios have joined forces to announce a new Black Panther video game.

On Monday (July 10), Marvel revealed a teaser on Twitter, showing off the game’s logo with illuminating purple neon lights. “Marvel Games and EA’s latest studio Cliffhanger Games, are proud to announce a new, original, third-person, single-player Black Panther title in development,” the account shared.

Elaborating on the newly revealed game, Marvel released an official press release for the upcoming Black Panther project. The statement detailed that the “triple A” game would celebrate the iconic Marvel character’s 57th anniversary. Kevin Stephens of Monolith Productions spoke about the upcoming game and emphasized their dedication to bringing forth an “authentic Black Panther experience.”

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Kevin.

As he continued, Stephens mentioned the importance of staying true to the Black Panther brand and honoring the “diversity” and “empowerment” the title is known for.

“It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment,” he added. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

