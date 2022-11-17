Meta Announces ‘The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience’

Meta has announced a virtual reality concert where the late Notorious B.I.G. is set to perform in the digital space. According to a press release, the platform will host “The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience” on Meta Horizon Worlds Dec 16. at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

This event will stream exclusively on Meta Horizon Worlds, and Meta Quest TV, which is accessible via Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. A 2D version of the concert will be available on The Notorious B.I.G.’s official Facebook page.

The concert brings the Brooklyn rap legend to life in what is described in a press release as true-to-life hyper-realistic avatar form. Additional performers include Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, Lil’ Cease, and DJ Clark Kent.

Courtesy of Meta

Additionally, audiences can follow a day in Biggie’s life through a narrative journey written and voiced by American writer and music journalist Touré.

“Biggie’s music has been streamed over 11 billion times worldwide and 6.5 billion in the US alone, but because of his untimely death there just wasn’t enough content to support the overwhelming demand for his music. This is why I originated the idea and came up with the decision to create a digital avatar,” explained Elliot Osagie, founder of Willingie, in a press release. Osagie spearheaded the technology innovation development with VFX director Remington Scott, CEO of Hyperreal.

The aforementioned developers worked along with Gunpowder & Sky, the studio responsible for the production of the concert, and William Morris Endeavor, who represents The Notorious B.I.G. estate and has provided support throughout the development of the project.

Voletta Wallace attends the screening of A&E “Biography Presents: Biggie: The Life Of Notorious B.I.G” at DGA Theater on August 17, 2017 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“Having the ability to create a variance of new opportunity to showcase my son Christopher’s music through the advancement of technology is hard for me to grasp at times, however, I’ve found so much excitement in the process of developing his avatar, understanding the value added for fans to experience him in ways unattainable till now. Thank you to all who have contributed to bringing this project to fruition,” expressed Voletta Wallace.

Biggie’s manager and President of RCA Records Mark Pitts, added, “It’s amazing to create new content for BIG. The world was robbed of an opportunity to watch Biggie grow and evolve as an artist. The wonder of Web3 is that it gives us an opportunity to celebrate his music with visuals that Biggie never got to make.”

Watch a preview of the virtual event below.