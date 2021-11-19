Method Man Releases Genesis NFT And “New Old School” Single

Method Man attends the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Method Man has jumped into the cryptocurrency market in a collaboration with TuneGo and Dapper Labs to release the first-ever Genesis NFT, which introduces the first five comic characters from the Tical Universe.

Featuring artwork from acclaimed New York-based artists Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts, The Genesis NFT will animate each Tical Universe character, an experience that will be soundtracked by the “New Old School instrumental.” In conjunction with the drop, which will be minted through next-gen blockchain platform Flow, Meth has also released a new single, “New Old School” on Friday (Nov. 19).

Alison Ball, President of TuneGO, gave further insight into what the public can expect from the Tical Universe Genesis NFT, as well Meth’s involvement in the partnership.

“Imagine owning the original sketches of iconic characters like Batman and Joker, Wolverine and Magneto, or R2D2 and Darth Vader. This is what the Tical Universe Genesis NFT drop represents for collectors—the opportunity to own a piece of history,” Ball said in a statement. “As an award-winning artist and critically acclaimed actor, Method Man has consistently embraced change and innovation to strengthen his bond with fans and engagement with new audiences. We are proud to work with Method Man to secure and protect his creative rights, distribute his music and art, and introduce cutting-edge NFT strategies on Flow for the future of the metaverse.”

Fans of Meth and crypto buffs can participate in the Tical Universe NFT release here.

Hear his new track, “New Old School, produced by The Lordz of Brooklyn, below. It will also be released and distributed by TuneGO and is available on streaming platforms.