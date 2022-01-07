Nas Gives Fans Streaming Rights To Two Songs In NFT Partnership

Rap star Nas has begun the new year on a high note as the rapper recently announced his latest endeavor in the cryptocurrency realm, a partnership with blockchain-powered platform Royal. With the assistance of Royal, Nas will convert the streaming royalty rights to two of his songs, “Ultra Black” and “Rare,” into limited digital assets, which are extended versions of NFTs. The 48-year-old will give up 50 percent of his streaming rights for both of those songs as part of the sale, which will occur on Royal’s official website on Jan. 11 and will include a limited amount of tokens for purchase.

“I am always looking for new and unique ways to connect with the people,” said the Queens, N.Y. native in a statement. “So I am excited to partner with Royal on their new endeavor in order for the world to connect with my music in a new way.”

In addition, Justin “3LAU” Blau, Royal CEO and co-founder, also spoke on Nas’ involvement with the company, which has a list of investors that include Logic, Joyner Lucas, and Stefflon Don. “Having Nas be the first artist to sell royalty rights through Royal is an incredible affirmation of our mission. It’s proof that artists across genres feel strongly about democratizing ownership of their music, and that they want to be connected to their listeners on a deeper level,” shared Blau.

Nas recently released his 15th studio album, Magic, in December, which includes production by Hit-Boy and appearances from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier.