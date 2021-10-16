Nokia To Release Modern Version Of Classic 6130 ‘Brick’ Phone

If the 2000’s resurgence wasn’t evident in the revivals of television shows like The Game or The Proud Family, the technology brand Nokia has made it clear. The company has revealed a modern version of its classic 6130 cell phone, 20 years after the mobile device first hit the market. The cell phone, along with other Nokia devices, was popular for having nearly indestructible ‘brick’ designs.

According to Lad Bible, Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones said the updated version will boast the same quality as the original device.

“They don’t make them like they used to is a phrase we’ve disowned. We still bring that signature build quality to all of our devices,” he remarked. “For all feature phone lovers, it’s the original and iconic model and whilst its 2.8-inch curved window screen may be new, it still retains its familiar design and functional.”

Features such as the classic snake game remain on the 2021 version of the 6310. However, other areas got a boost into the new era of cellular technology. On the official website, the product description boasts new features including bigger buttons, zoomed-in menus, radio, and more. Shoppers will have the choice between dark green, black and yellow phones. The device also features a 2.8” curved window screen, and a polycarbonate shell.

The new Nokia 6310 will be available for customers in the UK first for the price of £59.99 (USD $82).