Pharrell Tapped As Doodles NFTs’ Chief Brand Officer

Pharrell is set to extend his digital footprint as the musician has been named Chief Brand Officer for Doodles NFTs. The announcement came during an NFT-focused event in New York City on Tuesday night (June 21), where Doodles spoke at length about their plans for the brand’s future. According to a report from Decrypt, the artist an producer will join the company’s executive team and focus on the collection’s approach to “music, artwork, consumer products, animation, and events.”

As Pharrell’s first project with Doodles NFTs, the award-winning musician will executive produce an official album for the new Doodles collection entitled Doodles Records: Volume 1. The album will be released in partnership with Columbia Records and set to feature recording artists yet to be named. Doodles Records: Volume 1 will be accessible through streaming platforms, but fans can only purchase the project via NFTs. Doodles Records: Volume 1 will also be bundled with unspecified NFT collectibles. During last night’s NFT event, Doodles played a pre-recorded video of Pharrell, who gave insight into his new role.

“I’m a big fan of the brand,” the artists expressed in a pre-recorded video at the NFT event. “We’re going to build from the core community outward and bring Doodles to new heights, new levels.”

Pharrell’s addition as Chief Brand Officer comes on the heels of Doodles securing its first round of funding led by venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, founded by Katelin Holloway and Serena Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

Doodles was co-founded by artist Burnt Toast in tandem with Web3 leaders Evan Keast and Jordan Castro, making its debut in October 2021.

Joining Doodles hasn’t been the only Ethereum NFT-related business move that the philanthropist has been a part of. Recently, Pharrell entered the world of Web3 with his own NFT platform, Gallery of Digital Assets (GODA).