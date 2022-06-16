Pharrell’s Non-Profit YELLOW Joins Forces With Cisco To Revitalize Inclusive Learning

Pharrell Williams‘ education-centered non-profit, YELLOW, has joined forces with IT and networking brand Cisco to deliver educational and empowering tools to marginalized students. Announced on Wednesday (June 15), the company has donated innovative technologies to Pharrell’s YELLOWHAB micro-school in the musician’s hometown of Norfolk, Va. to “power an inclusive learning experience” in the classroom.

Donating techs like the Secure X, Webex Suite, Meraki, WiFi 6, and state-of-the-art DNA Spaces, Pharrell and Cisco aim to rethink the notion of inclusive education and how a hybrid learning environment can look. Working with Cisco’s technology will also allow YELLOW to build a stable networking foundation, expanding the non-profit’s curriculum and “protecting students’ and educators’ data.”

Pharrell Williams attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“This partnership between YELLOW and Cisco will take the education of our students at YELLOWHAB to the next level,” Pharrell said about their collaborative efforts. “I look forward to our youth experiencing education through Cisco’s state-of-the-art technology, which will continuously expand their lens of possibility through which they see themselves, their community, and their futures.”

Cisco CEO and Chair Chuck Robins stated that while they don’t know “what the workforce will look like in the future,” they know every student will need to be fluent in tech to have a real shot in the digital age.

“It’s critical that we work together with local partners to ensure that today’s youth learn and realize their potential in a digital age. Everyone needs access to experiential learning, and we’re proud to work with Pharrell and YELLOW to reach historically marginalized communities and close the digital divide.”

This weekend, Pharrell Williams will take the stage with special guests (including N.E.R.D. bandmate Chad Hugo) at his Something In The Water Festival this weekend, June 17-19, in Washington, D.C.