Post Malone Rakes In $200K While Playing Apex Legends For Charity

Post Malone has made over $200,000 streaming Apex Legends for a good cause. The pop artist participated in the “Gaming for Love” four-day charity event where he took to his favorite battle royale and raised money for organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way, and The Trevor Project. For his final stream on Sunday (July 24), the “Sunflower” singer created a 60-person tournament established through a private server.

According to TMZ, the massive gaming tourney was a success as the artist legally known as Austin Richard Post received $76,026 in donations that night, ending the charity stream on a high note and hitting his donation $200K goal in the process.

In addition, the artist received a hefty $40K donation from Respawn Entertainment, the company that created Apex Legends. As per the site, Post Malone announced he would create a YouTube Gaming channel to upload videos on demand from the charity stream so fans of his can relive the event and continue to donate to the four organizations at their leisure.

In other news, Post Malone released his album, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3. The fourth album from the genre-bending artist features guest appearances from Roddy Rich, The Weeknd, Gunna, Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, and Fleet Foxes.

The LP is available on all major streaming services.