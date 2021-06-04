Rick Ross Infiltrates The Cryptocurrency Market With Debut of The World’s First Automotive NFT

Grammy Award winning rapper Rick Ross and production duo Cool & Dre make history as they team up with abstract artist and superstar luxury car designer Rich B. Caliente to customize a 2021 Porsche 911 Carrerra, the world’s first ever automotive art NFT. The Porsche, which goes to auction today (June 4) at the 2021 Miami Bitcoin Conference in Miami, FL, was hand-painted by Ross, Cool & Dre, and Caliente and is the first physical luxury car to be attached to a minted high-end NFT.

Top of the Porsche NFT by Rick Ross, Cool & Dre and Rich B. Caliente Rich B. Caliente

Whomever wins the bidding for the minted art NFT will acquire ownership of the artwork, as well as the physical 2021 Porsche 911 Carrerra itself, with the title to vehicle located inside of the NFT. Bids will be accepted using the blockchain cryptocurrency Ethereum through June 14. Conceptualized by Rich B. Caliente, the Porsche 911 NFT was launched by NFT management consultancy Slash Dot, with a portion of the proceeds from the auction going to the Irie Foundation, an organization founded by famed Miami spinner DJ Irie that focuses on benefiting and empowering at-risk youth in the South Florida area.

Rick Ross, Cool & Dre enter the NFT space with speed. Rich B. Caliente

Ross and Cool & Dre’s partnership with Caliente, who has designed customized vehicles for a list of rap artists and athletes, including LeBron James, DJ Khaled, Dwayne Wade, DJ Khaled, and Roos himself, is the latest example of hip-hop’s embrace of the cryptocurrency market. 50 Cent, Lil Yachty, and Nas (who recently dubbed himself the “Cryptocurrency Scarface” on DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled single, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring himself and JAY-Z), as just a few of the artists who have reaped the rewards of getting in on the ground-floor of the crypto wave. And with a recent crypto buyer purchasing an NFT of Eminem’s “Stan” beat for $100K, it appears that the trend of rappers infiltrating the NFT world will only increase as various forms of cryptocurrency continue to gain popularity.