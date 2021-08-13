Miss Slamming A Phone Call Off? Samsung’s New Galaxy Fold and Flip Models Can Help You + BTS’s SUGA Remixes Theme Tone

There was a time in life when you could abruptly end a call with the sound of a bang. Yes, you could slam a phone on the “hook” or down on a base. Things evolved to mobile phones being foldable and you could basically clap a call shut if the person on the other end said something annoying like, “I want to break up with you.” To not only bring those actionable end call times back Samsung has upgraded the new wave Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 for us tech monsters hungry for the latest and greatest in the mobile market.

Billed as the hottest on the block with pushing innovation, Samsung wanted to get the attention of the mass with remixing their Galaxy theme with K-Pop superstar SUGA of the world famous BTS crew. While Samsung showcased their line of advanced products, during their Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week (August 11th) and had Suga present the new sound “Over The Horizon.” The default tune has been the go to for Galaxy phone users for many years as it is preloaded on the product. Suga expressed how he wanted to make the tone for today’s user, “I listened to it over and over again, added a string solo then the guitar to make it more dramatic and to give it the full grandeur.” The international music star continued, “It’s about going beyond our limits. No one knows what will unfold. But our dreams make us go farther than ever. I hope that together with Galaxy, you’ll feel your heart open up.”

The cool thing about Samsung’s Unpacked events is the amount of information they provide about trending tech specs and where the tech world will be moving in mobile, smartwatch and product waves. The average phone customer is becoming more savvy with their knowledge and style requirements for their devices. Thus, having experts like our favorite tech reviewer Marques Brownlee breakdown some of the more intricate parts of the foldable models is right up our alley.

Below you’ll find Marques’ takes on the both the Flip 3, which is the more compact foldable, boasting a hands-free selfie “Flex” mode, cover screen access and the unique to these brands, IPX8 water resistance status.

Now, below, Marques waxes poetic about the great features of the Fold 3, which is more of the big brother to the Flip 3. Same line-up of greatness as the Flip 3, but with more punch. The continuous 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display is like a mini movie screen in your pocket. It also has an S Pen to write with when needed, a first on a foldable product.

Get into all the updates for ear buds, watch advancements and more mobile devices at Samsung.com. But first…get into this BTS commercial below: