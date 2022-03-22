Snoop Dogg To Become Playable Character In ‘Call Of Duty’ Video Game

It’s been announced that Snoop Dogg is set to become a playable character in the Call of Duty video game franchise, according to reports. Per IGN, a Call of Duty blog broke the news, revealing that the rap star’s character will first be made available in season 3 of Call of Duty Mobile. However, Call of Duty players will have to enter a lucky draw taking place on April 1 to have the option to play as Snoop, who was previously included as an optional announcer in Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game!” Snoop shared in the aforementioned blog post. “Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”

In addition to Call of Duty Mobile, on April 19, the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will become available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. This bundle “includes ten items – three of which are exclusive to Vanguard – and a full Operator progression track.” These items include Weapon XP for Snoop’s weapon, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items.

Snoop is the latest rapper to have his likeness attached to a video game, as it was announced that Migos member Quavo is now a playable character in NBA 2K22 this past February.