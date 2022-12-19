Snoop Dogg Puts Bid In To Replace Elon Musk As Head Of Twitter

Snoop Dogg has put his bid in to become the new head honcho of amid speculation regarding owner Elon Musk’s future as the chief decision-maker for the social media platform.

On Sunday evening, the Long Beach native posted a poll asking his followers if he’d be a suitable replacement in the event that Musk decides to hand over the reigns. “Should I run Twitter,” the 51-year-old questioned in a poll posted on his account, with “yes” and “no” being the only options to choose from.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

Posted at 8:56 PM ET on Sunday, the poll has amassed nearly three million votes thus far, with 81% of the votes in favor of him running Twitter and the remaining 19% of voters snubbing the rap legend’s proposal. It has been retweeted over 45,000 times and received nearly 130,000 likes on the platform, where Snoop currently has 20.8 million followers.

The West Coast icon’s offer followed Elon Musk’s claiming that he would step down as head of the popular social media platform if its users voted in favor of his departure. “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” the billionaire wrote in a tweet posted earlier that same day. When the smoke cleared, the final results showed the majority of users voting “Yes” (57.5%), while the remaining voters who participated were on board with Musk retaining his position (42.5%). Over 17.5 million users cast votes in the poll.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Snoop Dogg assuming control of Twitter’s daily operations would add to the rapper’s long list of responsibilities, which include his duties as owner of Death Row Records, which he purchased earlier this year. He has also had his hands full with he and business partner Master P’s Broadus Foods venture, which recently ran into controversy stemming from the original name of the former musical collaborators’ cereal brand ‘Snoop Loopz.’ After being forced to change the name, Tha Doggfather and P settled on the name ‘Snoop Cereal,’ which was announced following Broadus Foods’ partnership with breakfast food giant Post.