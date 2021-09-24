Snoop Dogg Invites Fans Into His Virtual Mansion In NFT Partnership

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a decked-out mansion like Snoop Dogg, now you have the opportunity to do so, virtually, that is. The rap legend is the latest artist in the genre to make a big splash in the cryptocurrency market, partnering with The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual world that specializes in virtual real estate.

The partnership will find Snoop inviting fans into his virtual mansion for an experience unlike no other, including access to an exclusive pool party, Snoop’s collection of NFT art, as well as his dogs and car collection. Snoop’s involvement with The Sandbox, which was announced on Thursday (Sept. 23), will be celebrated with a LAND sale next Thursday (Sept. 30) at 1 p.m. (UTC). Fans will be able to purchase virtual real estate adjacent to Snoop’s with an opportunity to become the Long Beach native’s neighbors in the metaverse.

Upon news of the partnership being announced, Snoop shared his plans for his virtual mansion in The Sandbox, which he says marks the next frontier in the virtual world’s growth and popularity.

“I’m always on the lookout for new ways of connecting with fans and what we’ve created in The Sandbox is the future of virtual hangouts, NFT drops, and exclusive concerts,” Snoop said. “We’ll have a fresh set of Dogg style NFTs that players can integrate into the game experiences to take this online experience to the next level for sure.”

Sebastian Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, also shared his excitement about Snoop’s involvement in the NFT world. “The idea of having hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg as your next-door neighbor in The Sandbox metaverse is mind-blowing – and being able to have a unique Snoop NFT as your in-game avatar is even cooler,” Borget said. “By entering the next generation of entertainment where fans, creators, and players can connect and play-to-earn in a gaming virtual world, the Doggfather continues to be a pioneer. I can’t wait to attend the first Snoop Dogg live concert in the metaverse alongside our players!”

The Sandbox, which has partnered with a list of brands, including The Walking Dead, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, Shaun the Sheep, and Binance. With more than 40 million global installs on mobile devices worldwide, The Sandbox’s partnership with Snoop marks the cryptocurrency market’s embrace of hip-hop, as well as the latest development in hip-hop’s growing interest in the NFT world.