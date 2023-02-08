Soulja Boy Updates Fans On Delayed $400 Game Console After Being Labeled A “Scammer”

Soulja Boy isn’t the first rapper to upset his fans over a delay, but definitely the first to piss them off over a delayed gaming console.

On Monday (Feb. 6), fans were angry with the “Crank That” sensation because they hadn’t received their $400 Soulja Boy TRDR Pocket gaming consoles that were ordered last year. Since then, a few fans have been criticizing Soulja as a scammer. However, he wants to clear his and his brand’s name.

On Sunday (Feb. 5) a frustrated consumer initially wrote Soulja: “It’s February 5th, 2023 & @souljaboy is STILL A SCAMMER . Where is my TRDR pocket I was supposed to receive a year ago when I ordered it??? You have no morals by trying to steal from fans who support you. God Knows.”

Big Draco responded to the customer detailing the reasoning behind the delay. According to Soulja née DeAndre Cortez Way, there was “a lack of microchips in China,” but fans could expect their gaming systems soon.

“The microchip shortage in China restricted it,” he updated consumers. “But we will ship them all new ones that are upgraded and double the price they paid for free. New ones are 400$ with A.I. old ones were 200$ they ship this Friday. Sorry for the delay my brother.”

The father-of-one then followed up with the tweet: “Soulja Boy Game 2.0 ships Friday! with A.I.!! @TRDRpocket @souljaboygame everyone gets a free one if you ordered 1.0 thanks for your patience!”

To further assure his fan that he was serious about making his order right, he wrote to him again with: “Just so you know I’m serious. You’re in Fort Wayne Indiana. I appreciate your support man let me know when they arrive after Fridays shipment,” to which the fan thanked him for his feedback.

According to the Soulja Boy TRDR Pocket’s Instagram, the console is a “handheld 3.5-inch touchscreen powered by Android. It includes Netflix, Spotify and COD right out of the box.”

