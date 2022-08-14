Spotify Launches Interactive In-App Experience, My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects

Spotify announced its new interactive in-app experience and kicked it off with Kendrick Lamar on Wednesday (August 10). My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects is an innovative in-app experience that will invite users and fans to select their five favorite Kendrick Lamar albums and share them with social media friends and followers.

After the release of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his fifth studio album quickly rose to the top of the charts. The project’s success deemed it to be the “most streamed hip hop album of 2022″ to date by Spotify’s Rap Caviar. Its success has caused much debate amongst fans as they began to compare Lamar’s latest album to his priors. Now, with “My Top 5: Kendrick Lamar Projects,” Spotify will bring those same debates and passionate music conversations to the forefront.

To properly use the streaming platform’s immersive feature, users will need to update their Spotify app with the latest version, then visit Spotify.com/top5 on their mobile devices. From there, fans can choose from Lamar’s discography and arrange them in the visual display, before sharing a personalized visual graphic on social media.

Spotify has furthered the conversation on all things Kendrick Lamar with their The Ringer-collaborated podcast, Last Song Standing. The seven-episode series reviews every project in Kendrick’s discography, as co-hosts Cole Cuchna and Charles Holmes seek to answer the question: What is the greatest Kendrick Lamar song of all time?

No word on whether another artist will be the subject of Spotify’s new app feature.