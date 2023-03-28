Swizz Beatz Gifts Alicia Keys Virgil Abloh-Designed Electric Maybach

Swizz Beatz broke the bank for wife Alicia Keys’ Jan. 25 birthday on a gift so luxe, it took two months to deliver.

The producer took to Instagram Sunday to share a photo of the Grammy-winner sitting in the backseat of the limited edition electric Mercedes-Maybach designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Within his caption, the Ruff Ryders rep gave credit to sons Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8, for the gift.

“Keys open doors ? long live @virgilabloh?? gifts from the Kids to the Queen always …” he wrote.

In video posted by Keys, 42, to her own Instagram, her two kids pull back the black cover to reveal the beautiful ride, with Swizz catching the family’s reaction.

“It’s craaaaaazzzyyyy,” Keys says upon first laying eyes on the car. “The wheels! Boys, thank you, oh my God!”

“Those wheels are fire!” Genesis agreed.

“First female with the za za za, you heard?” Swizzy, 44, adds, referring to the rare ride of which only 150 were made.

“We got to put a tint on it, though,” he continued, with which the “Fallen” singer agreed.

She then hops in the backseat and sprawls out a bit before saying, “This is so gorgeous!”

“Maybach Sundays ? I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby. RIP @virgilabloh this one is a masterpiece woooowwww,” she captioned the clip.

The Project MAYBACH is a “one-of-a-kind electric show car” and boasts “an unmatched level of craftsmanship and attention to detail,” according to the official Mercedes-Benz website.

Before his November 2021 passing, Abloh spoke on the inspiration behind the vehicle’s design.

“The premise is to use two words to drive you to a new action,” he expressed at the time. “So utility and luxury are usually not used in the same sentence and the car we’re developing can function as such.”

Lil Baby and Drake have also been seen in the limited edition ride.