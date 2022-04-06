Detroit’s Tee Grizzley Joins Gaming Lifestyle Brand XSET And Helps Former Inmates In The Process

The video game market has become the ultimate playing field for making money in real life. It’s so much a part of the plan for entertainers, that now they announce their allegiance to gaming crews like Detroit rap star Tee Grizzley did recently. Detroit’s “First Day Out” rhyme spitter let his fellow video game lovers know he is team XSET on his Grand Theft Auto RP server (Grizzley World).

XSET, established in 2020 by founders Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins (all well invested in creating pop culture based companies), is the fastest growing gaming organization/lifestyle brand in operation. Having the chance to take a leisure past-time activity like playing video games to now making whole millions through crews and fun, is something Tee Grizzley doesn’t take lightly. “I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level” said Grizzley. “I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that. I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”

That message is filled with the proposed action of Grizzley and XSET providing personal consoles to ex-inmates that are looking to create a positive change in their life and invite them to play in his Grand Theft Auto Role-playing server, Grizzley World RP. The idea most likely stemmed from Grizzley gifting a PC to his homie that was recently released from jail and had to spend time on house arrest. That man is now a full-time gamer/streamer from the generosity that Grizz’ bestowed on him.

“XSet is about pushing boundaries and redefining the world of gaming,” said XSET CBDO and co-founder Clinton Sparks. “We are excited to welcome Tee Grizzley to the set to help give a second chance to those who need one, as well as continuing to introduce gaming to those unfamiliar with the opportunities it provides. XSET is building the world’s greatest culture club and Tee with his music, gaming and entrepreneurial spirit is an amazing representation of what that means.”