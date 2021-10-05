The Game Launches “Genesis” NFT Collection With OneOf

Rapper The Game has partnered with NFT marketplace OneOf to release the “Genesis” collection, which consists of NFT cards inspired by the rap vets favorite hobbies, as well as landmark album releases such as The Documentary.

In an effort to make the NFT collection accessible to fans, prices for “Get In The Game,” which drops today (Oct. 5), start at just $25. According to The Game himself, the “Genesis” collection is a reflection of his varied taste, yet another way to commemorate the Compton native’s eventful career.

“I have been able to put forth my creative vision on display and show, not only the growth of my music career but also show the passion I have for basketball and gaming with these digital card packs. The Genesis NFT Collection will give a nod to my first album, The Documentary and Jesus Piece, and will also have two unreleased tracks for my fans.”

The first of two separate “Genesis” collection drops, the “Get In The Game” pack, consists of a randomized set of four NFT action figure cards with fans being afforded a 50 percent chance of winning an additional Gold tier NFT card. “Elevate The Game,” the second drop in the “Genesis” collection, will be released on Oct. 8 at $99 and will include two Gold tier NFT cards, as well as the opportunity to receive a Platinum tier NFT card.

In addition to the “Genesis” collection, on Oct. 12, OneOf and The Game will also release the “Master The Game” pack, which will include two Platinum tier cards, as well as a bonus fifth card, for $299. The “Master The Game” pack will also include a video component featuring unreleased music from the “Dreams” spitter.

OneOf launched this past August in partnership with the 2021 iHeartRadioMusic Festival, after which the platform unleashed their debut artist collection by Doja Cat. The one-of-a-kind item in Doja Cat’s 26,000 token collection sold for a reported $188,000 on Tezos, making it the largest auction purchase ever on the blockchain protocol. OneOf, which has also worked with famed artist Cory Van Lew, marks its first foray into the hip-hop community through its partnership with The Game, with many more collaborations with rap artists expected to follow.