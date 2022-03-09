The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT Collection

Fans of late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. can look forward to getting one more chance at securing a collectible related to his legacy. In an exclusive partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate, OneOf will be releasing limited-edition Notorious B.I.G. NFTs, news that was announced in remembrance of his untimely death 25 years ago today on March 9, 1997.

Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, spoke on her and her son’s estate joining forces to pay respect to his life, legacy, and cultural contributions. “We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” Wallace expressed in a statement.

The concept behind the Biggie’s OneOf NFT collection was created by Willingie, Inc.’s Elliot Osagie and Voletta Wallace’s manager Wayne Barrow. OneOf COO and co-founder Josh James also touched on working with the Christopher Wallace Estate and bringing the Brooklyn legend into the cryptocurrency world. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come,” James added.

A portion of the proceeds from Biggie’s limited-edition NFT drops will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his passing. Additional information regarding Biggie’s OneOf NFT will be available soon and a webpage has been set up where fans can sign up to receive updates on the project.