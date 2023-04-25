Twitter Begins Reinstating Blue Check Marks For Celebrity Accounts

In this photo illustration, The Twitter profile of Elon Musk with more than 80 million followers in shown on a cell phone on April 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. It was announced today that Twitter has accepted a $44 billion bid from Musk to acquire the company.



has seemingly restored blue check marks to a slew of celebrity accounts. On Tuesday (April 25), most stars who initially lost their verifications had the status indicators returned to their surprise.

Lil Nas X, who previously responded to losing his verification, reacted with another joke at Elon Musk’s expense. “On my soul I didn’t pay for Twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man!” Wiz Khalifa responded with shock, tweeting his observation on Sunday (April 23).

“I don’t know what’s goin on wit this check business, but mines is back so…..” Ciara, Doja Cat, and Kerry Washington, who all commented on getting their verification confiscated, had their check marks returned but didn’t tweet out a response.

Chrissy Teigen also received her check mark. However, she claimed that after she changed her name, the edit removed her verification. “Change your name and it triggers a checkmark removal,” Teigen tweeted. “But then don’t talk about it again or you will get another. I’m serious lol.”

To add to the app’s disarray, Twitter randomly granted a number of deceased celebrities a blue badge.

Accounts for Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Bourdain, and Prince have received the coveted symbol. Meanwhile, Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Irene Cara, and more have yet to have their official status restored.

According to CNN, Twitter decided to “begin winding down” and cracking down on verification from the previous system in late 2022.

Musk, who bought the platform in October 2022, explained that users would now have to “pay $8 per month to join the platform’s Twitter Blue subscription service” to hold on to their blue check marks.