Wyclef Jean Launches Lightweight Electric Supercar Priced At $350K

Wyclef Jean is a man of many talents, and even at this stage of his life, he refuses to limit himself. The 53-year-old recently unveiled an electric lightweight supercar that will be priced at $350,000.

The vehicle, titled Attucks Apex AP0, will launch in late 2024. The Fugees member and his partner Elo revealed the vehicle this past Sunday (March 5) at The Amelia Councours D’Elegance, a luxury car event held at the Ritz-Carlton Island and The Golf Club at Amelia Island, Florida.

They partnered with Apex Motors to create a vehicle with an “enhanced music and sound experience, analyzing the driver and playing song selections that best fit the mood for optimal driving experience.” The AP0 can reach top speeds of 190 MPH and has a 0-60MPH acceleration time of 2.3 seconds.

“As the Son of immigrants my parents always told me to dream big !!!!” Wyclef wrote in an Instagram post celebrating this milestone. “So I combined my two passions and experiences with cars and music and created my dream vision! I’m launching my electric supercar tomorrow at @ameliaconcoursofficial with @apexmotors.global @attucksfuture @supercarrooms stay tuned for the US debut of Attucks Apex AP0 See you at Amelia Island!”

This venture is about more than himself, as he will use Attucks Apex AP0 to give back to the Haitian-American community. He plans to set up shop in the South Florida neighborhood of Little Haiti and will work to identify and train those interested in working in tech, specifically inventions, technological solutions, sustainability, creativity, design, coding, and Web3.