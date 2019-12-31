25 Best Music Videos Of 2019

The creative juices were flowing for music videos in 2019.

As major networks continue to phase out the practice of airing music videos, visuals for some of our favorite songs have found a platform through the internet. Just like last year, music videos this year have pushed the limits on how creative these artists can get. From the comedic relief in DaBaby’s “Pony” and “Suge” videos to the emotional weight in videos from Joyner Lucas (“Devil’s Work”) and IDK (“Digital”), there’s a little bit of something for everybody to take away from these clips.

Music videos are a gold mine for artists to team up with other creatives and bring to life the music they’ve worked so hard on. When an artist and director are able to perfectly intertwine their ideas and skills together, the end result is magical. The videos in 2018 proved that point but those in 2019 may give last year’s selection a run for its money.

VIBE takes a look at the videos released this year and compiles a list of the best and brightest visuals. These videos were selected for their vivid themes, breathtaking scenery and vibrant set-pieces which helped bring viewers into the world these artists and directors created. Take a look at the 25 best music videos of 2019.