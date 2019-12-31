Vibe-Best-Videos-2019-1576082233
Nick Rice

25 Best Music Videos Of 2019

December 31, 2019 - 11:41 am by Mark Elibert

The creative juices were flowing for music videos in 2019.

As major networks continue to phase out the practice of airing music videos, visuals for some of our favorite songs have found a platform through the internet. Just like last year, music videos this year have pushed the limits on how creative these artists can get. From the comedic relief in DaBaby’s “Pony” and “Suge” videos to the emotional weight in videos from Joyner Lucas (“Devil’s Work”) and IDK (“Digital”), there’s a little bit of something for everybody to take away from these clips.

Music videos are a gold mine for artists to team up with other creatives and bring to life the music they’ve worked so hard on. When an artist and director are able to perfectly intertwine their ideas and skills together, the end result is magical. The videos in 2018 proved that point but those in 2019 may give last year’s selection a run for its money.

VIBE takes a look at the videos released this year and compiles a list of the best and brightest visuals. These videos were selected for their vivid themes, breathtaking scenery and vibrant set-pieces which helped bring viewers into the world these artists and directors created. Take a look at the 25 best music videos of 2019.

YouTube
25
25

Jackson Wang, "Bullet To The Heart" | Director: Daniel Cloud Campus

In this deeply poetic video directed by Daniel Cloud Campos, Jackson Wang sings about the struggles of a toxic relationship he has with a controlling woman, or at least it seems that way.

 

An exhaustive Wang is seen sitting on the floor bound to a straitjacket as a woman draped in a haunting, black veil walks ominously around him. She lifts her hand and begins to control Wang's body symbolizing the complete control she has over the K-Pop artist's life. She hurls him across the room, slamming him into the walls which Wang looks to accept as he doesn't put up a fight. He then becomes engulfed in the black veil and fails at trying to find his way out. Toxic love might reside in Jackson's world but the overall themes of depression are felt in between. 

 

"A perspective that I am trying to portray is that when your passion and dedication to something are so strong, they can hold a large amount of power over you," Wang said in a statement explaining the meaning behind the song and video. "So powerful that you are willing to repeat this endless cycle, willing to accept the torture. I believe we are able to endure and accomplish anything because love overcomes everything.” 

YouTube
24
25

Jidenna, "Tribe" | Director: Allie Avital

Jidenna gives viewers an inside look at how his family gets down in the festive video for "Tribe." Most of the video is shot in a single take that feels like you’re actually at the party jamming along with Jidenna and his people. The director Allie Avital does a great job capturing the joyous emotion in every scene whether it be filming certain people who are enjoying the company or just dancing around. She even does an excellent job making viewers feel like their in the video with the special effects where a pair of eyelids cover the screen as if the viewers were blinking and a wavy camera effect causes the viewers to feel high when the character is given something by one of the party guests. The party atmosphere is alive and well in this video.

YouTube
23
25

Lil Nas X and Bill Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)" | Director: Calmatic

The biggest song of the year had to have one of the best videos of the year and Lil Nas X along with the director, Calmatic, did not disappoint. The 5-minute video feels like a movie and has everything from the drama of Lil Nas X fleeing by horse from the coppers to the comedy that was Vince Staples losing to the rapper and his horse in a drag race. Cameos from Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Rock, HaHa Davis, Vince Staples, Diplo, Rico Nasty, Jozzy, and Young Kio are sprinkled throughout the video. It was nominated for several awards including best music video at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and video of the year, best hip-hop, best editing, and best art direction while taking home best direction at the MTV Video Music Awards.
YouTube
22
25

Masego featuring Tiffany Gouché, "Queen Tings" | Director: Brilliant Garcia

For this Brilliant Garcia-directed clip Masego gives a big shout out to the beautiful black queen in his life in this stunning video. Throughout the visual, themes of beauty and love are portrayed through the several women adorned in beaded outfits and floral headpieces roaming the desert-like area. We can see him interact with a specific woman who resembles a feline luring him through the field and to the edge of a massive, scenic cliff. Masego seems to be lost in the beauty of this woman, a reminder of the way a woman’s looks can be intoxicating. Tiffany Gouché makes a quick cameo walking through a jungle-like area while she delivers her verse.
YouTube
21
25

Summer Walker featuring Bryson Tiller, "Playing Games (Extended Version)" | Director: Christine Yuan

Summer Walker's ex-boyfriends don't stand a chance in the music video for "Playing Games (Extended Version)" featuring Bryson Tiller. In the video, directed by Christine Yuan, Walker is seen pondering on the games and infidelities her ex-boyfriends and decides to get revenge. Scorned lovers can appreciate the revenge theme in this video as Walker gets down and dirty tying one ex up while throwing knives at another. Although Bryson doesn’t make an appearance his haunting vocals make up for his absence.

YouTube
20
25

YBN Cordae and Anderson. Paak, "RNP" | Directors: Fredo Tovar, Scott Fleishman, and Edwin Tovar

YBN Cordae and Anderson .Paak enlisted the creative minds of Fredo Tovar, Scott Fleishman, and Edwin Tovar for the video to their collaboration "RNP" off The Lost Boy. Cordae plays “Big Play” while .Paak plays “Sweet Shot” and the two are hilarious as they run through New York City in 1975. The comical video has 70s vibes all over it from the opening credits to the funky outfits and hairstyles by everyone on the video. Comedians Hannibal Burress and Jay Pharoah make hilarious cameos. The dialogue between Big Play and Sweet Shot is reminiscent of the classic films of the 70s where they talk with soul and conviction.

YouTube
19
25

Travis Scott, "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" | Directors: Dave Meyers and Travis Scott

In this video, directed by Dave Meyers and Travis Scott, the rapper goes on a trippy ride through a dark, cloudy city after taking a hit of his joint. Scott’s videos are always out of the ordinary and the same can be said about this crazy visual. Meyers and Scott do an awesome job bringing the Astroworld rapper’s wild imagination to life like the scene where his face is squeezing through other faces and the fight scene on the beam between Scott and the purple shirtless figure. He’s truly the highest in the room when he gets a hit of that joint.

YouTube
18
25

Teyana Taylor featuring King Combs, "HYWI" | Director: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Everything about the visuals to Teyana Taylor's "HYWI" featuring King Combs screams the 90s. References to LL Cool J's "Doin' It" and Toni Braxton's "Just Be a Man About It" are all over the video along with nods to outfits made famous by designers Karl Kani and Misa Hylton. Spike Tee has been leaving her mark as a director in this music video business and this video is another notch on her belt. With Combs featured on the track Tee cleverly nods to the Bad Boy family with the fisheye tunnel scene from the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money Mo Problems" video. Taylor even has the video credits that opened and closed music videos back in the day in her video.
YouTube
17
25

Cardi B, "Press" | Director: Jora Frantzis

Cardi B gets in your face for this Jora Frantzis-directed clip. It’s raunchy, violent, bloody, and straight-up wild but a great video altogether. Cardi is raw and Frantzis captures the Grammy-winning rapper’s “don’t give a fuck” attitude perfectly. From the murder at the beginning of the video to Cardi ordering her team of women to assassinate the witnesses at her trial, Cardi does what she wants and calls the shots. The outfits she wears to court in this video are eye-popping just like the fits she’s been wearing to her hearings lately. But there’s nothing more jaw-dropping in this crazy visual than the scenes where Cardi is walking and busting out a dance number with a group of women completely nude in a warehouse.
YouTube
16
25

Doja Cat featuring Tyga, "Juicy (Remix)" | Director: James Begert

Doja Cat turned heads with her viral video “Mooo!” last year and she's doing the same with the colorful visuals to the remix of her track "Juicy" featuring Tyga. In the colorful James Begert-directed clip, Doja shows off her thick backside in an assortment of fruit-inspired outfits like a cherry bodysuit and watermelon one piece. Tyga does his thing rapping in a massive field of lemons while matching his loud outfit with the colorful background. The video is wacky but it fits perfectly with the bubbly track.
YouTube
15
25

Tyler, The Creator, "EARFQUAKE"

Tyler has always incorporated a comedic vibe to his videos and “EARFQUAKE” is no different. Taking inspiration from the talk shows in the 60s, Tyler introduces us to his IGOR character who looks like he comes straight out of that time period. The camera fades and Tyler’s wig blowing into the wind during his performance on Tracee Ellis Ross’ fictional talk show gives the video somewhat of a dramatic feel but it’s not enough to take this video seriously. Tyler doesn’t even have to try to be funny since his awkward exchange with Ross and his funky dance moves does the job for him.
YouTube
14
25

Ryan Destiny featuring Tobi Lou, "The Same" | Director: CHILD

Ryan Destiny channels the late Aaliyah in this video for her Tobi Lou-assisted track "The Same." Inside an empty, dimly-lit house (like the R&B videos of the early-2000s) the singer voices her frustrations with the same old lies and games her lover is playing with her. The video has that early-2000s feel to it with several shots showing Destiny deep in thought, contemplating her next move like the R&B singers who came before did in their videos. It’s a minimal video that speaks loudly through the picturesque shots. Destiny taps into a two-person dance routine that is rarely seen in music videos today and pays homage to old school R&B videos as well.

YouTube
13
25

Tierra Whack, "Unemployed" | Director: Cat Solen

If there's anything to take away from Tierra Whack it's that her creativity knows no bounds. This is made clear in the video for her single "Unemployed." In the Cat Solen-directed video, Whack plays a chef who's cutting potatoes that happen to be alive. If that doesn’t tell you how weird this video is the deformed potatoes she’s serving dinner to will do it for you. You can’t quite put a finger on what’s going on in the video but it will surely keep you entertained. There's a bit of horror, comedy, and action for everyone but it’s very strange.

YouTube
12
25

Alicia Keys and Miguel, "Show Me Love" (Visual Sonic Experience) | Director: Cara Stricter

Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana, and Marco Perego Saldana help Alicia Keys and Miguel bring their emotional song "Show Me Love" to life in this Cara Stricker-directed video. It features three slowed down scenes that were shot in under seven seconds. Each scene connects to each other and represents the various emotional journeys one can take to find love. The scenes are powerful in the way they capture the raw emotion behind chasing love. This is seen when Jordan looks beat down trying to push against a jetstream of water to be in the arms of his loved one or the Saldana’s arguing with each other through an interpretive dance that has the two splatter paint around the room. Each person is moving towards their loved one, referencing the song's theme about approaching and receiving love.
YouTube
11
25

Jhene Aiko featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean, "None Of My Concern" | Director: N/A

Jhene Aiko treks away to an oceanside house in the video for her single “None Of Your Concern” featuring Big Sean. The video has Jhene attempting to make sense of a relationship that has gone sour. It’s important to note this video came out around the time of Aiko’s breakup with Sean and the two deliver on the emotion with this video. It’s never easy having to move on from a relationship as the video beautifully portrays. Aiko and Sean are both conflicted in the visual and look lost, a feeling that all those who’ve had to make a tough decision in regards to love have encountered.

YouTube
10
25

J. Cole, "Middle Child" | Director: Mez

J. Cole went on a full-on flex for the video to his hit single "Middle Child." In the Mez-directed clip, J. Cole is front and center while references to his dominance in rap flash behind him. Cole has been vocal towards his views on the new generation of rappers and he amplifies those feelings in this video. One scene in particular has him father the competition as he sits in a log cabin with the heads of rappers he's defeated mounted on his wall. They look like the typical rappers we see today and the engravings under the trophies say "Your Favorite Rapper," "This Could Be You," and "Ask For A Feature."

YouTube
9
25

Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don feat. Idris Elba- “Boasty (Remix)” | Director: Henry Scholfield

Wiley calls upon his little homie Brooklyn Appiah to fill in for his absence and join his music friends in the Henry Scholfield-directed video to his hit single “Boasty (Remix).” All of the features on Wiley’s track makes an appearance in the video and it’s a straight-up competition between who’s the most popping. For this video, Scholfield focused on having each rapper compete for screen time to prove how boasty they are and the results were great. Each rapper lays their claim in their respective scene and fight for screen space by literally trying to one-up each other. The special camera effects brings that point home when Stefflon crumples Appiah or Sean Paul closing a magazine that features Idris Elba.
YouTube
8
25

Dreamville- “Down Bad” feat. J.I.D., J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy | Director: Chad Tennies, Mac Grant, Caleb Seales, and Mike Dank

J. Cole, J.I.D, Olu from Earthgang, and Young Nudy hit up East Atlanta in this fun video for "Down Bad" off Revenge of the Dreamers III. Filmed in Atlanta, the visual gives viewers glimpses of the Atlanta that J.I.D., Olu, and Nudy come from and rap about on this track. Various camera effects like distorted images mixed in with the home video b-roll footage make this visual worthy of this spot on our list. With a quick eye, you can catch the crew riding through Atlanta and rolling up a bunch of joints on their tour bus. The song itself is a fast-paced banger and the video compliments that thrilling vibe with its rapid-fire visuals.
YouTube
7
25

Anuel AA, Ozuna, Karol G, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin- “China” | Director: Marlon P

Anuel AA brings the Latin vibes in the video to his hit song "China." In the Marlon P-directed video, Anuel, his girlfriend Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and J Balvin have a ball. From the posse turn-up in the neon set piece to the hot dance club where dancers rule the floor, “China” is a special video that shows the strength and camaraderie of Latin trap artists. Anuel has been leaving his mark on the Latin trap scene and this festive video fits the vibe of the Puerto Rican rapper.

YouTube
6
25

Ari Lennox- “BMO” | Director: Child

Taking inspiration from two of her biggest influences in Missy Elliott and R&B group Total, Ari Lennox turns up the heat in the sensual video for “BMO.” The Child-directed video has the singer match her sultry lyrics to the lavish, old school vibe. References to Elliott's "Super Duper Fly (The Rain)" and Total's "Trippin" can be seen in this steamy video and Lennox takes the seduction to another level with the sexy movements she does in her silky, posh outfits. Nothing beats the teasing looks Lennox gives viewers from the comfort of her bathtub that has you wanting to join her in the intimacy.

YouTube
5
25

DaBaby- “BOP” (On Broadway) | Director: Reel Goats

DaBaby has given viewers some of the most enjoyable music videos this year but the Broadway-inspired video for “BOP” takes the cake. DaBaby and Reel Goats pulled out all the stops for this “hip-hop musical." The one-shot edit is one of the best we’ve seen on this list and the choreography is perfection thanks to R&B singer Danileigh. The highlight of the video comes when the Jabbawockeez turns back the clock to perform a fresh routine of their own. The entertaining visual feels like an actual Broadway production with its elaborate set pieces and colorful cast. This video is so good the teaser trailer could’ve been the actual video.
Genius
4
25

Missy Elliott- “Throw It Back” | Director: N/A

There's a reason why Missy Elliott won the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Her videos are always a spectacle and they’ve been a source of inspiration for the music videos we have today. With the video to “Throw It Back,” Missy reminds viewers who the OG of music videos is while making a triumphant return to hip-hop. Viewers are taken into Missy’s crazy world that’s filled with colors, upbeat dancers and eye-popping scenery. It wouldn’t be a Missy video without the crazy camera effects like the multi-colored sky in the neighborhood scene or the dance routine on the moon. We’re so happy Missy is back.

YouTube
3
25

Chris Brown and Drake - “No Guidance” | Director: Chris Robinson

The ongoing beef between Chris Brown and Drake comes to its conclusion in the video for their first official collaborative hit “No Guidance.” The Chris Robinson-directed visual acts as a mini-movie with dialogue breaks in between that give it that movie-like feel. Robinson brings the drama that surrounded Drake and Brown all these years and adds a comical twist to it signifying both parties have reconciled and are able to laugh it off. The club vibes are flowing throughout the parking lot party as viewers get a glimpse of the partygoers enjoying themselves like Tory Lanez and Drake’s longtime bodyguard Chubbs. The light-skinned duo gives viewers a moment to remember with the hilarious dance-off at the end that has Brown mop the floor with Drake’s terrible yet funny dance moves. The video has amassed over 120 million views on YouTube and gave birth to a meme-worthy moment when Drake mocked Brown’s moves.

YouTube
2
25

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend- “Higher” | Director: Eif Rivera

DJ Khaled and Eif Rivera keep the memory and spirit of Nipsey Hussle alive in the visuals to “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late rapper. The video serves as a love letter to Nipsey’s hometown of L.A. with viewers taking a stroll down the palm tree-lined streets where the Victory Lap rapper grew up close by. Nipsey resembles an angel in this emotional video with his clean blue outfit and mesmerizing personality that captures the attention of viewers. It’s the last performance of Nipsey captured on film and although it is tough to see given his untimely death, it’s a proper send-off to one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. The video was shot days before Nipsey’s murder which gives this video and song a whole new special meaning. We miss you Nip.
YouTube
1
25

Normani - “Motivation” | Director: Dave Meyers and Daniel Russel

Since she’s gone solo, rising star Normani has been putting people on notice with her amazing live performances and incredible dance moves. In this video, directed by Dave Meyers and Daniel Russel, the starlet is showing out and letting it be known this musical journey is her calling. She draws inspiration from the pop icons that came before her when the directors flip the videos of these artists like Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real.” Normani adds a little bit of her own flavor to this exciting video and it’s clear how ready the former Fifth Harmony member is for the spotlight. Normani is proving she’s truly motivated to be just like, if not better than, the greats.

In This Story:
30
View the next gallery
The 30 Best Albums of 2019

Top Stories

National

1w ago

Chicago Man Freed From Prison 29 Years After Being Tortured Into False Confession

View Gallery

Features

2w ago

The 40 Best R&B Songs Of 2019

News

1w ago

New York Governor Announces $3.75 Million Grant To Help Build Universal Hip-Hop Museum