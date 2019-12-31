25 Best Music Videos Of 2019
As major networks continue to phase out the practice of airing music videos, visuals for some of our favorite songs have found a platform through the internet. Just like last year, music videos this year have pushed the limits on how creative these artists can get. From the comedic relief in DaBaby’s “Pony” and “Suge” videos to the emotional weight in videos from Joyner Lucas (“Devil’s Work”) and IDK (“Digital”), there’s a little bit of something for everybody to take away from these clips.
Music videos are a gold mine for artists to team up with other creatives and bring to life the music they’ve worked so hard on. When an artist and director are able to perfectly intertwine their ideas and skills together, the end result is magical. The videos in 2018 proved that point but those in 2019 may give last year’s selection a run for its money.
VIBE takes a look at the videos released this year and compiles a list of the best and brightest visuals. These videos were selected for their vivid themes, breathtaking scenery and vibrant set-pieces which helped bring viewers into the world these artists and directors created. Take a look at the 25 best music videos of 2019.
Jackson Wang, "Bullet To The Heart" | Director: Daniel Cloud Campus
Jidenna, "Tribe" | Director: Allie Avital
Lil Nas X and Bill Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)" | Director: Calmatic
Masego featuring Tiffany Gouché, "Queen Tings" | Director: Brilliant Garcia
Summer Walker featuring Bryson Tiller, "Playing Games (Extended Version)" | Director: Christine Yuan
YBN Cordae and Anderson. Paak, "RNP" | Directors: Fredo Tovar, Scott Fleishman, and Edwin Tovar
Travis Scott, "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" | Directors: Dave Meyers and Travis Scott
Teyana Taylor featuring King Combs, "HYWI" | Director: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Cardi B, "Press" | Director: Jora Frantzis
Doja Cat featuring Tyga, "Juicy (Remix)" | Director: James Begert
Tyler, The Creator, "EARFQUAKE"
Ryan Destiny featuring Tobi Lou, "The Same" | Director: CHILD
Tierra Whack, "Unemployed" | Director: Cat Solen
Alicia Keys and Miguel, "Show Me Love" (Visual Sonic Experience) | Director: Cara Stricter
Jhene Aiko featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean, "None Of My Concern" | Director: N/A
J. Cole, "Middle Child" | Director: Mez
Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don feat. Idris Elba- “Boasty (Remix)” | Director: Henry Scholfield
Dreamville- “Down Bad” feat. J.I.D., J. Cole, EarthGang and Young Nudy | Director: Chad Tennies, Mac Grant, Caleb Seales, and Mike Dank
Anuel AA, Ozuna, Karol G, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin- “China” | Director: Marlon P
Ari Lennox- “BMO” | Director: Child
DaBaby- “BOP” (On Broadway) | Director: Reel Goats
Missy Elliott- “Throw It Back” | Director: N/A
Chris Brown and Drake - “No Guidance” | Director: Chris Robinson
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle and John Legend- “Higher” | Director: Eif Rivera
Normani - “Motivation” | Director: Dave Meyers and Daniel Russel
The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.