Grand Marnier Moon Walk Cocktail Recipe
AP Images/Grand Marnier

Celebrate Apollo 11's Historic Moon Landing With Grand Marnier's "Moonwalk" Cocktail

July 20, 2019 - 1:00 pm by Christine Imarenezor

In honor of the astronomical event's anniversary, we're sharing the classic drink made for the astronauts.

It's been five decades since Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first human beings to land on the moon. To mark the historic moment that occurred on July 20, 1969, global French liqueur brand Grand Marnier is celebrating the historic "Moonwalk" cocktail inspired by Amstrong and Aldrin's lunar journey.

In 1969, Joe Gilmore, head barman of the Savoy Hotel's American Bar, invented the drink to commemorate the astronauts' return from their successful mission. The classic cocktail — made of Marnier's cognac and bitter orange-flavored liqueur, champagne and more — is said to have been the first beverage they sipped upon their homecoming.

“The cocktail was a mix of grapefruit juice, Grand Marnier, champagne and rose water,” he explained to Wonderland in 2008. “The Savoy sent it off in a flask and I received a letter back from Neil Armstrong thanking us and saying it was the first drink they had when they came out of quarantine.”

In honor of the 50th anniversary, we're sharing the classic "Moonwalk" recipe for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home today and for years to come. Scroll down for more details and relive the historic moment in the video below.

Bonus: We've added four more Grand Marnier cocktail recipes for the French holiday, Bastille Day (July 14). À votre santé (Cheers)!

 

The Moonwalk Cocktail
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
1
6

The Moonwalk Cocktail Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1 oz. Grand Marnier Liqueur

3 drops rose water

Champagne or sparkling wine, for topping

 

RECIPE:

• Combine grapefruit juice, orange liqueur,
and rose water in an ice-filled shaker.

• Shake vigorously and strain into a champagne flute.

• Top with champagne.

 

GLASS:

Champagne flûte

The-Grand-Bastille-Cocktail
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
2
6

The Grand Bastille Cocktail Recipe

Created by Kellie Thorn of Empire State South in Atlanta

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.5 oz. grapefruit juice

.5 oz. lemon juice

.25 oz. honey syrup 1:1

5 dashes of Bitter Truth Rose Water

3 mint leaves

Dry Sparkling wine, preferably French

Garnished with dried rosebuds

Blood-Orange-Moon-Cocktail
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
3
6

Blood Orange Moon Cocktail Recipe

Created by Sarah Rosner of Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C.

2 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.25 oz. raw honey syrup

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 oz. fresh blood orange juice

Top with cold soda water (approx. 2 oz.)

Served in a Collins glass

Fête-de-la-Liberté-Cocktail
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
4
6

Fête de la Liberté Cocktail

Created by Kellie Thorn of Empire State South in Atlanta

1 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
.5 oz. grapefruit juice
.5 oz. lemon juice
.25 oz. honey syrup 1:1
5 dashes of Bitter Truth Rose Water
3 mint leaves

Dry Sparkling wine, preferably French

Garnished with dried rosebuds

1789-Smash-Cocktail-Recipe
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
5
6

1789 Smash Cocktail Recipe

Created by Glendon Hartley of Service Bar in Washington D.C.

1.5 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
4 tbsp lemon sorbet
6 mint leaves
1 kumquat or 1/4 a mandarin

Served in a rocks glass

Charlotte-au-Fraise-Cocktail-Recipe
Courtesy of Grand Marnier
6
6

Charlotte au Fraise Cocktail Recipe

Created by Sam Willy of Westlight at the William Vale in Brooklyn

2 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.25 oz. strawberry syrup

.75 lime

2 dash Angostura bitters

5 mint leaves

Shaken

Garnished with mint sprig

Served in a highball topped with soda

