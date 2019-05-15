VIBE-B2K-Cover-May-2019
Matthew Salacuse

B2K: Photos From The VIBE Cover Shoot

May 15, 2019 - 2:18 pm by Desire Thompson

"We always knew what it would take if we decided to do it again." - Omarion

Omarion photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
"I think back, when we were younger, we really didn't understand how intense the situation was. But meeting [the fans] now, 15 years later and hearing them talk about it and how devastated they were, I kind of get it more as an adult." -J-Boog

J-Boog photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
"The love is there. Even when you dislike them for a moment or you guys got into a miscommunication, if we can come back to a cohesive space of love, then you’re cool." - Raz B

Raz-B photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
"When we come together, the spirit takes over." - Lil Fizz

Lil Fizz photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
"Can we go on record and finally say that the promoter reached out to B2K to go on tour. We didn't have nothing to do with none of that other stuff – the lineup, nothing." J-Boog

B2K photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
"I attribute it to watching [Michael] Jordan retire after his third ring. You're like, ‘No way, that's not what I want to see.'" - J-Boog

B2K photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.

" I think you have to [expect] unforeseen occurrences, but we definitely didn't focus on that.” - Omarion

B2K photographed on March 11, 2018, in New York City by Matthew Salacuse.
