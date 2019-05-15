B2K: Photos From The VIBE Cover Shoot
"We always knew what it would take if we decided to do it again." - Omarion
"I think back, when we were younger, we really didn't understand how intense the situation was. But meeting [the fans] now, 15 years later and hearing them talk about it and how devastated they were, I kind of get it more as an adult." -J-Boog
"The love is there. Even when you dislike them for a moment or you guys got into a miscommunication, if we can come back to a cohesive space of love, then you’re cool." - Raz B
"When we come together, the spirit takes over." - Lil Fizz
"Can we go on record and finally say that the promoter reached out to B2K to go on tour. We didn't have nothing to do with none of that other stuff – the lineup, nothing." J-Boog
"I attribute it to watching [Michael] Jordan retire after his third ring. You're like, ‘No way, that's not what I want to see.'" - J-Boog
" I think you have to [expect] unforeseen occurrences, but we definitely didn't focus on that.” - Omarion
