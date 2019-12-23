Vibe 30 Best Albums Of 2019
The 30 Best Albums of 2019

December 23, 2019 - 10:41 am by William E. Ketchum III

Hip-hop dominated, R&B innovated, and international artists broke through in 2019.

In the latter part of the closing decade, much has been said about hip-hop’s undeniable profitability and how it has influenced the direction of pop culture. And rap in 2019 wasn’t necessarily prolific, but it was still rewarding all the same. Rapsody established herself as an all-time great with her conceptual, womanism creed Eve, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib somehow exceeded expectations with their sophomore joint album Bandana, and Little Brother reunited for the first time in a decade while sounding closer than they had ever been. Dreamville united artists from around the country to fellowship and create a once-in-a-lifetime project in over two weeks. DaBaby emerged as one of rap’s rookies of the year, showing he can actually spit just as well as he can provide theatrics and laughs.

While hip-hop became the most popular genre, R&B was arguably the most vibrant and dynamic in 2019. A roster of brave, unique newcomers and established veterans are taking the music itself into one of its most creatively prosperous eras in years. Ari Lennox infused neo-soul back into the larger conversation, Summer Walker gave us vulnerability that made us willingly uncomfortable, and Lucky Daye is basking in romance at a time where singers are accused of going after rap machismo. Meanwhile, Raphael Saadiq tackled addiction and sought closure with an album that pays homage to his fallen brother.

The year also saw further globalization of music from different countries. Nigerian singer/songwriter Burna Boy had a star turn with his African Giant LP along with placements on the soundtrack for Queen and Slim, and Beyonce channeled the sounds from Africa for The Lion King: The Gift. Latinx artists like Ozuna, Anuel AA, and Bad Bunny continue to bring Spanish-speaking hits from across the spectrum, while lending assists to their English-speaking counterparts. Listeners' tastes are growing, and artists are keeping up by making great music to serve them with.

Below, see VIBE's top 30 albums of 2019.

Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby
Dreamville/Interscope
1
30

Ari Lennox – 'Shea Butter Baby'

In an era of celebrating natural hair, embracing #BlackGirlMagic and women empowerment,  Dreamville’s Ari Lennox became a star with her soul-grasping debut Shea Butter Baby. After introducing herself to fans with the J. Cole-featured title track, which was featured in the blockbuster film Creed 2, she released a full-length album rooted in authenticity: legitimate talent and genuine lyrics.

 

Shea Butter Baby shows Lennox going through life as a young woman establishing her own. On “New Apartment,” over a beat saturated in old school funk and electrifying wind instruments, she sings about independence and the feeling of finally adulting. Other stand out tracks like “BMO” and “Whipped Cream” strongly resemble Erykah Badu vibrations that both inspired us and told our truths vividly. 

 

In a series of very candid tweets in Nov. 2019, after feeling snubbed by The Soul Train Awards, Ari Lennox made it abundantly clear that she made a “soulful album” that has been continuously “slept on.” However, Lennox’s shea butter babies remain unwavering fans. The singer headlined her first tour in March 2019 with packed out shows in over 20 major cities across the nation. — Lorelle Oliveira

 

Benny The Butcher – The Plugs I Met
Black Soprano Family, LLC
2
30

Benny The Butcher – 'The Plugs I Met'

Beyonce – The Lion King: The Gift
Parkwood / Columbia
3
30

Beyonce – 'The Lion King: The Gift'

Months after dropping her highly-anticipated HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM, Beyoncé released The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack to the reboot of the Disney classic, in which she voiced the role of Nala. Bey executive produced a blend of Afropop, hip-hop and R&B, and called on artists from around the diaspora to curate a modern soundscape for a film about love, family, power, friendship, adversity, and finding one’s self. 

 

The album arrived as African music is becoming more mainstream in America. But there are still limitations. Usually West African and South African artists are the go-to talents, meanwhile, East Africans are invisible in these moments. Similar to Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack, this work is also through the lens of a Black American artist, which led critics to question whether these projects were culturally authentic to Africa.

 

The Gift avoided being watered-down Afropop with offerings that were true to the artists featured. Tracks like Burna Boy’s swooning “Ja Are E,” the tender-loving “Keys to the Kingdom” by Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi, the empowering “Brown Skinned Girl” featuring Wiz Kid, and posse cut “My Power” featuring Tierra Whack, Moonchild Sanelly, and Nija alongside Beyoncé, show commitment to being true to their sources. 

 

Bey is an iconic solo act, but in her recent highly collaborative projects, she elevated younger talents, a grand show of gratitude to the cultures that have enshrined her legendary status.  Natelegé Whaley

 

Beyonce – Homecoming: The Live Album
Parkwood / Columbia
4
30

Beyonce – 'Homecoming: The Live Album'

Burna Boy – African Giant
Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic / Warner Music
5
30

Burna Boy – 'African Giant'

When Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy secured the coveted crossover Coachella slot at the 2019 festival, all of Africa waited with bated breath to see the anointed artist represent his country and his continent. When the highly-anticipated lineup was released, the flier showcased Burna Boy’s name in small letters toward the bottom of the bill. For artists across the globe taking their sounds to the states, the precept for accepting mainstream American recognition is to express gratitude and nothing more. The promising Coachella placement came a year after the release of his critically acclaimed album, Outside. In a reactionary Instagram story post, he wrote, “I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means.” Burna Boy, perhaps like other major international stars, felt he deserved more. 

 

Burna Boy would go on to turn that concern into creative output, naming his fourth studio album African Giant. What was viewed as a plea for respect by some and a tantrum that would taint his image in the appeal for crossover success by others, turned into an album that would go on to make African and American history. 

 

Released in July, African Giant went on to become 2019’s most-streamed album in Africaranked among the best albums of the decade, and earned a nomination for Best World Music Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The accolades alone don’t quite surmise the importance of this album. It is unabashed political music that can simultaneously score protests and ignite nightclubs. It is the soundscape of an artist introducing the world to his; one where Naughty By Nature can collide with croonings about Nigerian socio-political plight, or where trap star Future and Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo can coexist on one project.

 

The power in Burna’s pen is his refusal to compromise his inspirations, his history, his culture, and his voice for any audience. He doesn’t cater to the Western world, nor does he limit his sound to that of his homeland. But as Burna Boy completes the new Afropop crossover, African Giant doesn’t “transcend” African music— it expands it. — Ivie Ani

 

DaBaby – KIRK
Interscope
6
30

DaBaby – 'KIRK'

As if it wasn’t enough that he'd started the year off right with Baby on Baby, his debut, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, DaBaby came right back some sixth months later with KIRK. The chart-topping album confirmed that his breathless flow and impeccable diction provided something for everyone. On the aptly titled "BOP" he boasts, "Everybody been waitin' on that [DaBaby], man. I mean, it's like ever since Baby on Baby dropped . . . ain't nobody drop sh*t," as if the gap between his two projects wasn't equivalent, basically, to two weeks in Internet time. In fact, not since DMX have we seen such quick, immaculate turnaround, i.e., two top-selling albums within the same year—all the more vital because of DaBaby's command of the King's English.

 

When on "OFF DA RIP" he spits, "We havin' revolvers strictly for murder and plenty of pistols and choppers/ Ayy, when you gon' stop/ Whenever the fat lady sing, I don't listen to opera," you can't help but wonder how he sounds so damn fetching in his cultivated manipulation of syllables. But it's the indelible "PROLLY HEARD," with its careful, claustrophobic cadence—bolstered by DaBaby's warnings to some anonymous Luddite rapper that he'll "spit on his CD"—that solidifies the Carolinian as "the first one to come out of Charlotte" and, thus, helps cap (no cap) the year in a superior fashion.  Will Dukes

 

Daniel Caesar – Case Study 01
Golden Child
7
30

Daniel Caesar – 'Case Study 01'

This year, Daniel Caesar's Case Study 01 proved R&B of a more cerebral bent resonates big time. The album, which samples theoretical physicist and inventor of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, peaked at a notable number 17 on the Billboard 200 chart. "FRONTAL LOBE MUZIK," which features Pharrell Williams manages to turn a brutally honest reexamining of the Canadian singer's humble beginnings ("back in the day you talked a whole lotta smack," he recalls) into a bona fide slap. Never mind that its references to loneliness and venturing into the unknown could easily be pulled from a psychoanalysis textbook; as Caesar's soft baritone glides over the lush chords and springy, wind-up-clock percussion, the couch confession quickly leads to a dance-floor procession.

"COMPLEXITIES" is a hypnotic slow burn about being certain about being uncertain—when he croons, "I don't give a damn 'cause it don't make a difference/ I can't get mad 'cause I know I went missin'/ Cupid takes aim and puts holes in ambition," the sentiment is palpable to anyone who's fallen head-over-heels in love or orchestrated an ill-advised fly-out. Though "CYANIDE" is named after the highly toxic chemical, its breezy, reggae-inflected feel makes it just right for a cool after-work-party dutty wind, though, on its own unorthodox terms: a verse ends with Caesar eulogizing a Kamikaze love affair concluding with he and his betrothed in hell. Case Study 01 might have blown up but it didn't go pop.  W.D.

Danny Brown – uknowhatimsayin?
Warp Records
8
30

Danny Brown – 'uknowhatimsayin?'

With an executive production nod from no less than Q-Tip, Danny Brown’s retained his left-of-center sensibility while delivering an album that proves he’s as creatively potent as ever even as his stature and artistry have grown. His wordplay is still as frenetic as ever: “Negro Spiritual” features some of his most verbose, stream-of-conscious rhyming, and his punchlines are still as unique as only Brown bars can be: (“Got more pills than the Olsen twins/ Focus, I can see where ocean is/ Kush stinkin' like it broke the wind”) The unexpected pairing with Q-Tip gives the album a rich musicality, as The Abstract finds common ground with Brown’s oddball flows and the result is a marriage that works on record way better than it should on paper. This may be his least personal album; and his darkest moments are subdued compared to earlier Brown, but he sounds no less inspired—even as the clouds seem to have parted. — Stereo Williams

 

Doja Cat – Hot Pink
Kemosabe / RCA
9
30

Doja Cat – 'Hot Pink'

After becoming an instant viral sensation with “Moooo!” and delivering a debut album in 2018, Doja proved that she had more tricks up her sleeve with Hot Pink. Her 2018 Twitter “it girl” status seemed to indicate a lackadaisical approach to music-making and a “meh” attitude to newfound stardom, but--from the slinky ode to internet freaky “Cyber Sex” to the woozy pop of “Won’t Bite”—Hot Pink shows a tunesmith who is one of the more inspired newcomers in music. With assists from Gucci Mane (“I Like It”) and Tyga (“Juicy”), Doja cultivates an image that’s equal parts sex-positive and tongue-in-cheek and an infectious sound built on samples from disparate places like Blink-182 and B2K. Most people probably didn’t expect a girl in a cow onesie to so effectively pick up the legacy of Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. — S.W.

 

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Dreamville
10
30

Dreamville – 'Revenge of the Dreamers III'

For ten days this January, J. Cole and the artists on his Dreamville label holed up in Atlanta’s Tree Sounds Studio to work on their third label compilation, this time inviting dozens of other artists with what producer Trox called “the Willy Wonka golden ticket of rap.” The invites were savvy marketing, but the finished product lived up to the hype. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200, was certified Gold by the RIAA, and is nominated for Best Rap Album for the 2020 Grammys.

 

Revenge of the Dreamers III is a panoramic view of hip-hop in 2019, from Young Nudy’s muttered threats to Saba’s dismissal of biters and corrupt politicians. There are slow jams, bar-for-bar battles, and what sounds like a cipher breaking out mid-smoke session. Like Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther last year, the compilation allows Cole to curate a universe of collaborators while his solo albums remain isolated. Lamar himself even pops up for an uncredited hook on the first track. 

 

The ROTD3 sessions are already legendary (and contentious), hearkening back to the “rap camp” Hawaii recordings for Kanye’s MBDTF, but in the service of a communal work. Cole tweeted the night before ROTD3’s release, “Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt.” Picking a favorite performance on the record is impossible, but that’s the point; you don’t have to choose.  — Jack Riedy

 

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – Bandana
RCA / Keep Cool
11
30

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib – 'Bandana'

Initially an unexpected collaboration, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s 2014 collaboration Piñata showed so much promise that the two joined forces again. Upping the ante with the advanced sequel Bandana, lead single “Crime Pays” sounds like a more polished upgrade to the producer’s trademark usage of dusty soul loops. 

 

Topically a one trick pony who’s well versed in the criminal element, Freddie Gibbs is renowned for his gruff Midwestern delivery and finding pockets where he’s able to flow at a variety of speeds. Pairing with Madlib proves to be mutually beneficial for this second go round as Bandana’s release through RCA Records introduces the producer to street rap enthusiasts while Freddie Gibbs is an industry veteran who continues to garner the attention of the Stones Throw audience. 

 

The duo not only reaches the traditional rap fan, they move towards the cusp of mainstream recognition with the usually eccentric and unorthodox Madlib cutting loose and experimenting with trap production on the first part of “Half Manne Half Cocaine,” not to mention a recent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Standout guest appearances include Pusha T, Yasiin Bey and Black Thought, and Madlib’s revelation that the album was produced via iPad adds to the overall mystique that makes it a creative masterpiece. — Jesse Fairfax

 

Goldlink – Diaspora
RCA
12
30

Goldlink – 'Diaspora'

In a year in which even Beyoncé mined the vast richness of Black music from outside U.S. borders, GoldLink's Diaspora stood out as a critically lauded, chart-commanding opus that reverberated from Prince George's County to Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The album earned a “universal acclaim” score of 82 on Metacritic, peaked at 77 on the Billboard 200 chart, and showcases an enthralling range. Goldlink trades D-boy barbs ("Do the song for the kids, show these little motherf***ers how we livin'/ Real drug dealer sh*t, trappin' out apartment buildings") with fellow Virginian Pusha T over the trapped-out thump of "Cokewhite.” He then conjures a peak-hours Lagos nightclub on "Zulu Screams," which is helmed by London-based afrobeats producer P2J. "Spanish Song"'s chocolate-in-my-peanut-butter-style mash-up of African and Latin influences demonstrates that the commonalities presented here between these two cultures—with folks originating from the continent—equate to a captivating mix. Here GoldLink makes it sound like the most lit day party ever—all dashikis and salsa-activated sundresses and flower-petal-adorned ears and emptied Brugal bottles. Meanwhile, "More," whose pulsing, melodic afro-pop riddim implies wanderlust, in fact, details GoldLink's confessed inability to remain in one place ("I'm a street boy, so I'm on the road for it"), while making the threat of infidelity feel, invigoratingly, that much more dancehall worthy. They say that form follows content. And if the hard-to-pin-down nature of the global Black music project gives us more life, GoldLink in 2019 gave us more fire. — W.D.

 

Gunna – Drip Or Drown 2
Y
13
30

Gunna – 'Drip Or Drown 2'

Of all of the random Young Thug seedlings who sprouted as a result of his vast influence over rap’s current landscape, Gunna is the one most associated with Thug. As the first artists signed to Thug’s 300 Records subsidiary YSL Records, he is in many ways a direct result of Thug. Based on Drip or Drown 2, Gunna looks more than capable of carrying the mantle as one of the foremost trendsetters in Southern rap as Thug elevates to superstar status.

 

Buoyed by an impeccable flow and a voice so soothing it jarred fans when he popped up on the popular Youtube series Colors without the aid of autotune, Gunna makes every song a smooth ride. Leaning heavily on booming productions from Wheezy and Turbo, Gunna makes every track sound effortless with his non-stop, but never out of breath, rhythmic delivery. He chooses to do most of the work himself as well, with Thug, Playboi Carti and constant collaborator Lil Baby for a few choice features. 

 

It works out for the better, because Gunna gives himself the space necessary to carve out his own niche in a genre full of niches. “Richard Millie Plain” and “Baby Berkin” emerged as the standouts for many, helping push the album to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, giving Gunna his highest charting album ever and tabbing him as a star on the rise. — Bansky Gonzalez

 

Jamila Woods – LEGACY LEGACY
Jagjaguwar
14
30

Jamila Woods – 'LEGACY! LEGACY!'

Jamila Woods made the weighty concept of legacy personal on her sophomore album LEGACY! LEGACY! The Chicago educator, poet, and singer titled each song after a 20th-century Black artistic legend (except for “FRIDA,” after Mexican artist Frida Kahlo), a practice borrowed from poetry. To name one’s influences so directly is to invite unflattering comparisons, but Woods honors the spirits of her forebears while proving herself to be the latest member of this stunning lineage. “I'd rather stay immersed in the community where we're creating the next language everyone is using or the next song everyone is listening to," she told VICE this spring.

 

Woods’ collection of influences allows for a range of musical styles, all united by her elastic voice. Miles Davis’ unwillingness to compromise his art is captured in Woods’ drawling “Shut up, motherf***er/ I do not take requests.” “BASQUIAT” is inspired by the visual artist’s 1985 refusal to explain his anger to a white interviewer, and internal rage is captured by a racing bassline and anxious, jazzy drums. “BETTY” opens the album as a widescreen reminder that “I am not your typical girl,” and closes it in a reprise reborn as a house track.

 

LEGACY! LEGACY! is a landmark work by one of the most important artists to emerge from Chicago this decade. In the coming years, don’t be surprised to hear younger artists singing songs named in her honor. — J.R.

 

Jim Jones – El Capo
Vamplife / EMPIRE
15
30

Jim Jones – 'El Capo'

When The Diplomats first began to bubble in the early 2000s, many fans would never believe that nearly two decades later, Jim Jones would arguably be the most consistent and developed rapper in the group. But the self-described "Weatherman" has been making respectable albums for a while now, and his new El Capo is amongst his best, teaming him back up with Dipset’s go-to production crew Heatmakerz to revive the steely New York raps that fans love them for. And while many of hip-hop's streaming platform favorites deliver pop-friendly wordsmithing, the Harlem native and his conspirators did not dumb down their double entendres for the sake of commercial success.

 

El Capo opened to the cinematic howls and coke bars of "Cristal Occasion," a get money anthem that samples the voice of Mitch, from the '02 classic film, Paid In Full. This nose-numbing theme is laced through head-bobbing tracks, "Love of The Hustle," "Song Boxing," and the Dave East-assisted, "Cocaine Dreamin." In between the Crack Music voiceovers of Jones' longtime production collaborators, Heatmakerz, purists are met by featured veterans like Maino, Curren$y, Fabolous, Jadakiss, and more. 

 

Capo's rags-to-riches lyricism is best amplified alongside Bronx-spitter Fat Joe for their viral banger, "NYC," and through the ingenuity of Dipset's founder, Cam'ron, on three El Capo songs. Killah's "Pity in the Summer" bar: "Me and Jim, we woulda made a livin' smackin' kufis off," embodies the true-life humor which authenticated the hip-hop collectives' early 2000s reign. Still, Jones' 16-track exemplar triumphs cultural and political awareness atop 808s. 

 

"State of the Union" narrates drug-dealing plights within Black and Brown communities and is affirmed by Rick Ross' and Marc Scibilia's distinct scriptures. Notably, on "Good Die Young," the MC pays homage to fallen artists, including the late Nipsey Hussle. Listeners may not receive a New York-based record this thorough for some time, but El Capo's versatile bravado will assuredly endure. — Bianca Alysse

 

Kemba – Gilda
Republic Records
16
30

Kemba – 'Gilda'

This Bronx rapper’s slow-burn came to a satisfying sizzle this year. His transition from the young promise of YC The Cynic to the actualized emcee rebranded as Kemba resonated strongly on 2016’s Negus, an elevated project that subsequently and rightfully earned him a co-sign from none other than Kendrick Lamar. (Were it not for certain coastal allegiances, he’d undoubtedly have fit in well over at TDE.) But for the major label follow-up Gilda, succinctly and poignantly named for the mother he lost to cancer, he looked even deeper within himself while grappling with the corresponding and compounding existential issues that come when losing a parent.

 

From the jump, Gilda exudes a stricken humility even as Kemba flexes his lyrical muscles for opener “Work In Progress.” The mindful struggle bars of “Captain Planet” and “The Feels” with *checks notes* Portugal The Man rollout like divine side missives from The Last Poets, his sung/rapped delivery sending chills and hope in equal measure. Reaching for each note, capturing each moment meaningfully, his voice always seems a few syllables away from cracking, as in the devastating boom-bap collapse of “Dysfunction.” It actually endears you to him, the complexities of his grief made into high confessional art spattered with voicemail snippets of concern. Not purely concerned with familial death, he returns to the block on tracks ostensibly unrelated to that tragedy, including the hood lamentations of “Peter Pan” and jazz bass single “Deada**.” — G.S.

 

Little Brother – May The Lord Watch
Imagine Nation Music / For Members Only Records / Empire
17
30

Little Brother – 'May The Lord Watch'

A few phone calls after a missed flight by Royce Da 5’9 spawned an impromptu Little Brother live stage reunion at the September 2018 Art Of Cool Fest in North Carolina. This would set off the chain of events that resulted in the improbable May The Lord Watch, Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh’s first release together since 2010’s Leftback

 

Much like fan favorites The Listening and The Minstrel Show, May The Lord Watch captures exactly where Little Brother was at the time of recording. A celebration of their soon to be two decades making music professionally, retrospective skits surround the fictional UBN Network, their white affiliate Joe Scudda, a reappearance of Phonte’s producer character Roy Lee and a memorial for his role-playing low-grade R&B singer Percy Miracles. Exploring manhood in their 40s, Phonte and Pooh age gracefully while sticking to their witty, thoughtful bars and laying their psyches bare. With the two lyricists now elder statesmen in music and life, their 37-minute LP is a perfect length as they say “for people with sh*t to do.” An adult contemporary yet traditional testament to remaining true to themselves, the album ends with a prayer demonstrating the duo shares just as much gratitude for their continued longevity as day one fans. — J.F.

 

Lucky Daye – Painted
Keep Cool / RCA
18
30

Lucky Daye – 'Painted'

An undeniably romantic and lush record, the major label debut from Lucky Daye is an infectious listen, the warm sheen of the production from Daye and D-Mile, and the melodicism in the songwriting—it all conveys an artist with just as much soul as polish. And he’s brimming with ideas. Daye is an old soul, pulling from all kinds of classic R&B tropes: singing of “how hard it is to say no” on the Jacksons-esque “Extra” and echoing the '90s sounds of Boyz II Men and Blackstreet on “Real Games.” That isn’t to suggest the New Orleans product is a mimic or a revivalist. He injects contemporary vibes into sounds any R&B fan knows and loves—with enough pathos to give the tracks a ring of sincerity. Painted is the kind of album Gen Xers will love for what it reminds them of, and Gen Z loves for what it hints at on the horizon.  — S.W.

 

MIchael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Interscope
19
30

MIchael Kiwanuka – 'Kiwanuka'

From the moment Michael Kiwanuka’s third album Kiwanuka opens, it’s clear something has shifted in the British singer-songwriter’s calculus. While listeners might associate him with the naked mourning embedded in his biggest hit, “Cold Little Heart” (now ubiquitous as the theme song for HBO’s Big Little Lies), Kiwanuka has confidently swerved into a far more upbeat, retro-futurist sound, melding soul, funk, and Motown callbacks with a showman’s courage and a prophet’s prescience. He’s looser and freer than ever, starting with “You Ain’t The Problem,” a euphoric homage to sixties psychedelia that highlights the masterful production of Danger Mouse and Inflo, the collaborators Kiwanuka enlisted from his 2016 album, Love & Hate

 

Embracing fuller, kinetic arrangements isn’t just an articulation of Kiwanuka’s growth as an artist; he uses the radical energy to interrogate today’s brutality, political turbulence, and racial violence in a way that mere balladry may have limited. On the funk-inflected “Rolling,” noise samples capture people laughing just before Kiwanuka sings, “No tears for the young, a bullet if you run away.” The contrast between the lyrics and the revelry is a wry nod at the current era’s apathy, but the song also allows Kiwanuka to genuinely ponder what survival is supposed to look like in turbulent times. The album is studded with these moments of complexity and stark honesty, making it one of the year’s best articulations of frustration and uncertainty while still revealing a gorgeously detailed and personal portrait of Kiwanuka himself. — Julyssa Lopez

 

Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee
Columbia
20
30

Raphael Saadiq – 'Jimmy Lee'

Jimmy Lee is Raphael Saadiq’s first solo album since 2011’s Stone Rollin’, and it finds him confronting unresolved childhood traumas — from the loss of his brother due to a heroin overdose to America’s system of mass incarceration. The album was met with universal acclaim by Metacritic, as the album received an average score of 90, and peaked at #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

 

Using his platform to examine addiction from all sides, Jimmy Lee offers a wide-ranging and uplifting combination of R&B styles. From the funky, Michael Jackson-esque ballad “I’m Feeling Love” to the marching-onto-Cavalry, call-and-response ditty of “My Walk,” Saadiq brings his Instant Vintage vocals to speak for family members harmed by Jimmy’s addiction. “Riker’s Island” and “Rearview” (featuring actor Daniel J. Watts and an uncredited verse from Kendrick Lamar) impactfully muse about Black male incarceration and the questions that come from being in the bing.

 

Clearly, Jimmy Lee wasn’t made for glitz. He did it to make a point. With this project, Raphael Saadiq delivers an uplifting multi-genre examination of addiction and family decay that makes this one of his most humanizing works yet. — Kevin L. Clark

 

Rapsody – Eve
Jamla Records
21
30

Rapsody – 'Eve'

A reminder of when women had to go bar for bar with men for respect, Rapsody has earned her well-deserved spotlight on the merits of uplifting messages that had all but disappeared in mainstream spaces since Lauryn Hill’s reign. Eve marks her second release since 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records aligned with the Roc Nation machine, an alliance that’s provided a great platform for her to blossom as a star and establish herself as a thought leader. 

 

Given her style of music skews to the left, Eve required a dash of marketing ingenuity with song titles cleverly invoking the names of iconic black women figures. “Cleo” likens Rapsody to Queen Latifah’s unforgettable role in Set It Off, as she aggressively lashes out at her public criticism and sketchy treatment within the music industry. Taking things full circle, Latifah herself appears on “Hatshepsut” with a retrospective verse recollecting her importance, while the album’s lead single “Ibtihaj" succeeded as a nostalgic moment that paid homage to GZA’s “Liquid Swords.” Step by step, Rapsody works tirelessly to recreate the idea of what a popular woman can look and sound like headed into 2020, as she refuses to budge when it comes to the mere thought of compromising her integrity. — J.F.

 

Rick Ross – Port of Miami 2
Epic
22
30

Rick Ross – "Port of Miami 2"

Sequels never quite live up to the original. One’s emotions surrounding an impactful work create a veritable fortress of perceptions around it, imbued with biases and expectations too high to match. However, in the case of Rick Ross, 2006’s platinum-certified Port Of Miami LP doesn’t define the bar by which his discography is judged. Many fans would sooner cite Deeper Than Rap or Teflon Don as his signature full-length instead. Perhaps that’s why, when the Carol City native dropped a companion to his debut some 13 years later, few were primed to judge it with the same unforgiving lens as they had The Blueprint²: The Gift & The Curse or Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Pt. II.

 

That set of circumstances allows Port Of Miami 2 to stand on its own merits, of which it has many. Coming more than two years after his post-Def Jam comeback Rather You Than Me, Ross’ latest and eighth overall album to chart in the Billboard 200’s top five feels closer in tone to that full-length than to its nostalgic namesake. There are deeply personal moments here like “Fascinated” and “Vegas Residency,” two-time travel odysseys from Rozay to Renzel done up in swirls of sampled soul. The type of luxurious bars he became notorious for overflow like champagne in the club on “Turnpike Ike” and the Drake-infused “Gold Roses.” Furthermore, Ross’ curatorial dedication to the album format deserves respect in an era of rap too often defined by hastily assembled and arbitrarily deployed mixtapes. — G.S.

 

SiR - Chasing Summer
TDE
23
30

SiR - 'Chasing Summer'

Though it peaked at an impressive 64 last summer on the Billboard 200 charts, SiR's seductive ode to that season needed no industry-regulated metrics to validate it as one of 2019's main attractions. Supported by a dedicated fan base, the Inglewood, Calif. native is afforded the ability to pursue his artistry minus any explicit concessions to the mainstream. But what distinguishes SiR from other self-contained R&B maestros of his ilk (e.g., H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, etc.) is his backing by Top Dawg Entertainment—known for raising the bar with each of its high-quality releases. "John Redcorn," named for the scorned "King of the Hill" character, keeps his sophomore album firmly in line with that high standard as an exquisite meditation on longing ("She don't believe me when I tell her that I need her") over crisp snares and bluesy guitar chords. Elsewhere, on "Mood," with its refined, noir-ish surf vibes, SiR's commitment to being all about the bag is practically a master class on poker-face cool ("Baby, I can't lie, I got money on my mind”) and exemplary taste, invoking—over a modish organ drone—cash counters, expensive Japanese denim, and the finest Cali Kush. Similarly intoxicating, "New Sky"'s allusions to head-in-the-clouds, long-distance affairs ("Land in Toronto, I'm tipsy/ You never say that you miss me") mirror our collective desires during the more humid months. Chasing Summer reminds us, crucially, that the journey is more important than the destination. — W.D.

 

Snoh Aalegra – Ugh, Those Feels Again
ARTium / AWAL
24
30

Snoh Aalegra – 'Ugh, Those Feels Again'

For the follow up to her 2017 release, Feels, Snoh Aalegra is back to reflect on love and the destruction it leaves behind with Ugh, Those Feels Again – a true reflection of all that Snoh has worked hard on establishing within the R&B space up until now. 

 

The all too familiar question of “What are we?” is the focus of the fleeting situationship, and it’s in these reflections along with those on “Whoa” and “Find Someone Like You” that Snoh’s vocals somersault without issue. And yet, vocals aren’t the only thing that ebb and flow, as the album’s arrangements via a melancholic piano on “Love Like That” or seductive guitar on “Toronto.” 

 

“Charleville 9200, Pt. II,” a follow up and in many ways a life update to “Charleville 9200” off her debut album Don’t Explain, is where things start to turn away from the lovesick naiveté expressed in the album’s beginning. “You” delivers a crushing blow in this story we’re bearing witness to as Snoh attempts to find it in herself to fill a void left by the very same protagonist in “Charleville.”

 

By the album’s conclusion, we’re far from the butterflies that are first felt at its start, and after a tumultuous middle part of the project, “Peace” offers clarity into the disillusionment felt moments before. Ugh, Those Feels Again is appropriately titled thanks to the intimacy Snoh’s words offer. Her heart is torn open for all to see, and perhaps for all to see themselves in. — S.G.

 

Solange – When I Get Home
Columbia
25
30

Solange – 'When I Get Home'

After the biggest album of her career, Solo decided to go further inward. Solange’s follow-up to the widely-hailed A Seat At the Table wasn’t the across-the-board hit that masterwork turned out to be, but …Home is an atmospheric, mood-driven sequel that doesn’t care much about airplay or accessibility. This is Solange’s tribute to her hometown of Houston, but as driven through the maze of her myriad influences. This is most definitely a vibe; from the futuristic groove of “Sound Of Rain” to The-Dream assisted, Sister Nancy-interpolating “Binz,” a bouncy, airy gem that remains one of the album’s highlights. Like Kate Bush raised on DJ Screw, Solange’s third album has an ethereal quality that belies its Dirty South heartbeat—and it is a captivating look at how the singer-songwriter sees the city (and hears the sounds) that raised her. — S.W.

 

Summer Walker – Over It
LoveRenaissance / Interscope
26
30

Summer Walker – 'Over It'

After spending 2018 and early 2019 building a buzz with her Last Day of Summer mixtape and a Drake-endorsed remix of “Girls Need Love,” Summer Walker solidified her spot with her vulnerable debut album Over It. The collaborative album with superproducer London On Da Track peaked at No. 2 in the Billboard 2000, anchored by Walker’s depictions of the emotional sentiments of women navigating love. 

 

Summer Walker takes a candid and forthright approach to R&B, unafraid to express how complex love and lust can be. On the boldly titled “I’ll Kill You” featuring Jhene Aiko, Walker makes it abundantly clear that she will go to “hell and jail” when it comes to love. On “Me,” she gets the strap on her partner. “I would never shoot you, baby/ Maybe just wave it around,” she threatens. She also tapped into nostalgia with “Come Thru,” an Usher-featured track that samples the latter’s classic “You Make Me Wanna...” for a familiar, sexy blend of R&B synergy. Walker’s blur of sexy and sincere, paired with London On Da Track’s sultry production, made Over It one of the year’s best.

 

Summer Walker earned the respect of her musical peers and fans alike: “Fun Girl” led Drake to slide in Walker’s DMs to share that she inspired him to write, and her streaming numbers landed her in the company with Beyonce’s classic album Lemonade as the largest debut for a female R&B artist in the last ten years. In 2020 and beyond, an R&B takeover is imminent. — L.O.

 

Tyler, The Creator – IGOR
Columbia
27
30

Tyler, The Creator – 'IGOR'

Tyler, The Creator is no stranger to following through on his brilliant visions, but DJ Khaled and long-time followers were completely thrown for a loop with Igor, his best performing work to date. Never one for making the same album twice, the rapper/producer/musician abandoned all preconceived notions regarding his persona, reimagining himself as a fashion-forward character sporting a blonde wig and wearing a variety of colored suits. While Tyler has shown vulnerability in each of his six albums since 2009’s Bastard, Igor is an almost guaranteed bet for Rap Album Of The Year at the forthcoming Grammys despite musical ideas that transcend rapping for most of the album.

 

Unveiling his innermost fears to the world, Igor is an emotional rollercoaster that dabbles in multiple genres including rock, pop and even dance music with “I Think,” as Tyler begs for recognition and reciprocity from a lover. Seemingly broken to his core, musical genius shines through moments like “Earfquake,” where somehow Charlie Wilson and Playboi Carti make sense in the same three-minute time span. A challenging project that goes in multiple directions, there seems to be no limitation to the output Tyler’s mind can produce. — J.F.

 

Wale – Wow...That's Crazy
MMG / Warner Bros.
28
30

Wale – 'Wow...That's Crazy'

Wale's sixth album, Wow... That's Crazy, was propelled by the imaginative "Black Bonnie" music video. A retro-inspired visual which was centric upon the rapper's Nigerian heritage, the movement of the Black Panther Party, and a black love that finds its way back in every lifetime. 

 

For die-hards, the single offered a preview of the cohesive LP en route, which placed the D.C. representer in his most vulnerable light ever. That's Crazy lyrically pulls back the complex layers of Wale's ascension in the music industry, lost relationships, and the healing self-awareness that led him towards therapy.

 

On the Issa Rae-motivated opening track "Sue Me," Wale professed: "Womanizer, probably could've been a feminist/'Cause I respect 'em, but Lord, I got polygamy problems." The MC's synthy librettos straddle the album's conscious effort to do right by women and on the songs that follow -- including the Kelly Price-assisted "Set You Free," and "BGM," which tackles both the gender pay gap and parenting a daughter. 

 

With a Nina Simone voiceover amplified on "Love Me Nina / Semiautomatic," and Diddy's introduction to the danceable, "Debbie," Wow... That's Crazy's cerebral gems are abundant. To add, Baba Folarin's immaculate pen is etched across his Afrobeat-tinged, "Love & Loyalty," and the Meek Mill and Rick Ross-backed banger, "Routine."

 

Joining forces in the studio with word-slingers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweat$, Jeremih, Lil Durk, and Bryson Tiller reaffirmed Wale alongside radio's upper echelon. And amidst elite lyricism and the hi-hats of celebration, painful reality checks were issued through the nostalgic tune, "Cliché" featuring Ari Lennox and Boogie, and a somber 6lack collab titled "Expectations."

 

From start to finish, Wale's introspective approach to Wow... That's Crazy's composition personifies evolution, and if these 15-tracks are indeed Folarin's final on wax, he exited at the top of his class. — B.A.

 

Young Thug – So Much Fun
300 / Atlantic
29
30

Young Thug – 'So Much Fun'

It took a few years, but Young Thug finally scored his first No. 1 album ever this year. It’s not so much that So Much Fun topped the Billboard 200, it’s how emphatically it did so, selling 131,000 album-equivalent units. Those numbers are vindication for fans who touted Thug as a star for years, all without the metrics to back that designation. 

 

Artistically, it may have been Thug’s least daring outing, sticking to the formula that made him a household name and one of the foremost superstars in the streaming era. If all of the sounds on here sound familiar, it’s because Thug helped launched the career of super-producer Wheezy, making him a go-to asset for any and every rapper within Thug’s sphere. The same goes for Thug’s various flows and cadences, making the album a showcase of his otherworldly influence on his peers rather than another leap of creativity from the Atlanta-native. 

 

While that turns So Much Fun into is a bit of a retread, it’s also a reminder that the genuine article is always better than the replica, even the nice, shiny, polished replicas. Gunna shines on “Hot,” but Thug floats effortlessly, feeling as comfortable and at home as Al Bundy on the couch with his remote and a football game on. Same for “Mannequin Challenge”: the late Juice Wrld turns in one of the most impressive verses of the year, but he still feels like a visitor in Thug’s world trying to fit in as best as he can. 

Thug didn’t pave any new ground here, but he reminds you he already paved the last few roads – and that’s more than enough. — B.G.

 

YBN Cordae – Lost Boy
Atlantic / YBN
30
30

YBN Cordae – 'Lost Boy'

In addition to being nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy, The Lost Boy is a stellar body of work and enchanting introduction to YBN Cordae, a young wordsmith who hails from North Carolina, the state that's also home to fellow Album of the Year contenders, Rapsody and DaBaby—leaving us no other recourse but to conclude that there is something ill in the water down there. From jump, this breakout member from the burgeoning Young Boss Ni**as collective cements his worldview as transcendent and multidimensional. On "Wintertime" he remembers his humble roots while training his sights on the eternal: "This is lyrical exercise, told my idols to step aside/My mama said I'm buggin', no need for the pesticides/Was just waitin' tables, gave customers extra fries/Maya Angelou with accounts, I just let it rise/And hopefully my words never die." And on "We Gon Make It," which features Meek Mill, YBN embodies the universality inherent to living out your dreams against all odds and side-eyes a rap game "based upon what ni**a’s lying better," insisting that "I'm everlasting, better graspin' this thing in life." But the Rhodes-accented "Thousand Words" proves resonant in its biting critique ("Sittin’ on this phone for hours, feel my brain getting rotten") of the social media feedback loops we all occasionally get mired in. In a climate too often marked by clout-chasing lost ones, it's remarkable that YBN Cordae has found a life-affirming corrective. This all-inclusive album is redemptive for both the mind and the soul. — W.D.

 

