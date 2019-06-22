Black Music Month: 36 Best Black Movie Soundtracks You Should Know

Let's face it, the debate for the best movie soundtrack of all time will never end.

There are too many black soundtracks that are beyond icon status. Some include Diana Ross' epic portrayal of Billie Holiday for Lady Sings The Blues, the carefully curated funk and soul collection for Dead Presidents and Whitney Houston's power vocals all over The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Jamie Foxx didn't seem to realize the debate he sparked on Twitter this week when he raised the question about the best soundtracks of all time. It became a trending topic with fans throwing in their favorites like Prince (Purple Rain and Batman respectively), Whitney Houston (Waiting to Exhale), Babyface (Boomerang), Dr. Dre (Above The Rim) and so many more.

Best movie soundtracks of all time? Go... #BeatShazam — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 18, 2019

There are plenty of other movie soundtracks worth noting, but with June being Black Music Month, it's only right we paid homage to some of the most important and underrated soundtracks of all time.

In no particular order, here are some of our favorites.

Additional contributors include Lola Jacobs, Jessica McKinney, J'na Jefferson, Keith Murphy, Xavier Hamilton, Sierra Brown, Beatriz da Costa, and Richy Rosario.