25 Hip-Hop Singles By Bomb Womxn Of 2019

December 13, 2019 - 12:05 pm by Desire Thompson

From confident to conscious bars, these are voices in hip hop who shined the brightest this year. 

Nothing hits like a rapper talking their sh*t, especially if she happens to be a womxn. There's a confidence that oozes out from the speakers and into the spirits of a listener open to that addictive feminine energy. This year, we got to see this in a big way thanks to the crossover success of a batch of very different womxn in rap. There's the hot girl also known as Megan Thee Stallion who balances her college courses while grabbing up Billboard chart-topping hits; new mama Cardi B proves you can really have it all and make history at the same time (a la her solo rap Grammy win) and Lizzo, who constantly pushes what it means to be a "rapper" with her style of vibrant pop music.

In 2018, VIBE presented a year-end list dedicated to albums by womxn and this year continues that tradition of spotlighting some of our favorite womxn– who happen to rap. The term "female rapper" has become sour by the minute, with many artists in the game refusing to pair their gender to an artform seemingly jumpstarted by a black womxn. “I don’t want to even be a female rapper,” CHIKA told Teen Vogue recently. “I’m a rapper. So for someone to have a qualifier like that and throw it out there so publicly — it feels really backhanded. I don’t like [it].” She isn't the only one. As hip-hop continues to dominate pop culture, the womxn in the genre are demanding respect for the craft. Here's a list comprised of some of our favorite songs that hit the charts or slipped under the radar.

25
25

“Mean Girl,” Yung Baby Tate featuring Queen Key & Asian da Brat

Yung Baby Tate is a force to be reckoned with on her own, a fact proven by her tour de force of a debut album, GIRLS, which the multi-hyphenate talent wrote, produced, sang and rapped her way through with gusto. On “Mean Girl,'' the album’s second to last song, she is joined by Queen Key and Asian da Brat (formerly Asian Doll), who form a delightful of trifecta who indulge in some rather unapologetic sh*t talking; it’s a celebration of the type of aggression that is so often rejected in women. With references to the original mean girl, Regina George, alongside other pop culture callout (including a reference to Beavis and Butthead), the trio find power in the idea of being feared and disliked.

 

And while Tate’s aggression is certainly a central theme, it is underpinned by a radical kind of sexually liberated politics that slyly comes alive in lyrics like, “Bi**h you just a penis/ I would call you a p***y, but a p***y just like Jesus.” Ultimately, what Tate, Queen Key and Asian da Brat are doing is a subversion of the all too familiar trope that to be angry is inherently less than feminine, and beyond that, to be an angry black woman is a source of shame. In the hands of these three, it’s a statement of power and an anthem to kick down doors to. - Stephanie Smith-Strickland

24
25

"Huddy,” Coi Leray

Consummate cozy girl and daughter of rapper Benzino, Coi Leray, leveraged the buzz from the release of her debut mixtape EveryThingCoz, which featured standouts like “Pac Girl” and “G.A.N,” the latter being a lyrical evisceration of what Leray dubs goofy a** men, to set the stage for the slapping behemoth that is “Huddy.”

 

A swaggering future anthem which appears as the first track of her debut studio album EC2, the Southern-flavored beat is produced by Leray’s long-time collaborator Noc, who takes ample inspiration from Dorrough’s “Ice Cream Paint Job.” While the song’s lyrical content favors a heavy dose of standard rap flexin–Leray details her wristwatch, cars and penchant for partying in great detail–that doesn’t mean that “Huddy” is without ingenuity or fun. Part of the song’s implicit joy is its directional predictably, which ultimately sees Leray paying homage to her Jersey roots via a special shoutout to highway 80 on the tune’s infectious hook. Not to mention the song, which was released in 2018, gained more traction this year thanks to sets at Rolling Loud and her unique look. Beyond that, Leray coins a hyperbolic new phrase, “huddy,” which she uses with interchangeable meaning in every verse. - S.S.S

23
25

“Thot Box (Remix),” Hitmaka featuring Dreezy, Mulatto, Young MA, Chinese Kitty and DreamDoll

On “Thot Box,” producer Hitmaka may be the ringleader, but it’s the women centerstage who steal the show. For the remix, Hitmaka recruits Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, Chinese Kitty to counter the all-male lineup of the original track, featuring Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, YBN Nahmir, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Tyga.

 

Reminiscent of the men versus women rap remix classic that saw TLC’s 1998 hit “No Scrubs” followed by Sporty Thievz’s “No Pigeons,” except on “Thot Box,” the ladies get the last laugh. Here, the art of the posse cut meets the art of the remix, for a resurgence in both beloved techniques. On the original and the followup, the rap troupes trade libidinous lyrics and brazen bars in a tit-for-tat battle of the sexes.

 

While the track highlights the less lauded female rappers of the moment, it reinforces the specific standard of sex-focused rap that has propelled its brightest stars. This is less of an indictment on the type of oversexualized lyrics and persona that garner the most attention and acclaim for women in rap, and more of a testament to how paramount of a part sex has played in hip hop, across genders. “Thot Box” enhances this. It’s the cheekiness enmeshed with the competitiveness and clashing of talents on one soundscape anchored by light fun and hard-hitting punchlines that lend to the track’s familiar yet fresh appeal. - Ivie Ani

22
25

“Only Child,” Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack cuts deep to her former lover who has turned her heart cold because they’re an… “Only Child.” The single is fresh off the heels of her debut album, Whack World where every song is one minute long.

 

Fans rejoiced as this track lasts just under four minutes. Whack croonly sings over the simple yet floaty synthesized beat reflecting on her ex who has neglected her needs due to their birth order. She spits, “spiteful and malicious, hope that other chick got syphilis. Sick of this, hard to stomach, now that ni**a s****n’ bricks.” She wasn’t lying that her heart is cold, but even when she goes after their next flame, we still side with Whack, because so many of us resonate with her feelings. - Britny Pierre

21
25

“BIG,” Young M.A

Over 343 million views on YouTube, “BIG” by Young M.A cemented her rightful place as one of the hardest rappers in contemporary hip hop through her charting debut studio album, Herstory in the Making which peaked at #16 on Billboard 200 charts. The Brooklyn-based rapper annihilates every male counterpart that has questioned her presence in hip-hop due to her sexual orientation and gender expression, followed by a kill shot ("I took her to the crib and I had fun with that/ Now come and get your mother back, I'm done with that").

 

Young M.A not only has the capacity to take a picture with your baby mother, but she will actually have sex with your mother out of spite. Her cocky-ness is reminiscent of early mid-90s beef where rappers incorporated girlfriends and baby mamas in battle raps, yet in contemporary times, it’s Queer Black womxn stealing your girl. Even Kehlani retweeted her mention in the track, ("Man I like them tatted bi**hes, 'hi, Kehlani,' uh"). Charged up over Grammy-nominated Mike Zombie production, Young M.A’s “BIG” is an omen of what’s to come and who should be worried if she were to pull up on your crew. - Taylor Crumpton

20
25

“Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.*.T.),” Princess Nokia

After laying low for a little over a year, New York rapper Princess Nokia released the video for her new single “Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.*.T)” this past September. Girl anthem of the year? We might have a contender.

 

It’s no secret that Princess Nokia is pro-woman. This doesn’t mean she’s anti-men, she just likes us more. “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” is for any woman who wants to turn up her confidence and let the haters and naysayers know that she is not only 100% that bi**h, she’s also unbothered and has no plans of going anywhere any time soon. This is, without question, the song you play while getting dressed before hitting the club on a Friday night.

 

The single is all about being the sh*t and coincidentally, Princess Nokia has used the age-old phrase “sugar honey iced tea” in place of the word sh*t her entire life. The Adam Pallin and Tony Seltzer produced track not only serves as a way of Nokia proclaiming her worthiness but also addresses foes and former fans who find displeasure in her newfound success.

 

The music video, which Nokia says draws inspiration from New York’s ball culture, was directed by Emma Westenberg (Janelle Monae - “Pynk,” Lil Kleine ft. Ronnie Flex - “1, 2, 3”) and co-stars fellow rapper Maliibu Miitch – girl power at its finest. - Stephanie “Eleven8” Ogbogu

19
25

“Celine,” Maliibu Miitch

The Bronx native has remained under the radar for some time but every braggadocious track she releases brings her one step closer to the limelight. Miitch’s latest EP If Dead Men Can Talk, features her signature wit and bold demeanor with “Celine” bringing it all together.

 

The chorus are very easy to bop to and while she raps about being impressed by a gentleman's wallet, it’s a true ode to her charm and desirable spirit. While this track isn’t Miitch’s most leathal, it’s playful and gives us something to jam on the getting ready playlist. - Clarissa Shine

18
25

“One Min Warning,” BIA

In an era where short attention spans have found their way into music, less than a minute long songs have become a trend and many artists are making their voices heard with limited time for us to grasp. Bia dropped “One Minute Warning” this summer and her presence is all over the minute. With a piano riff that would make Michael Meyers shake and a flow to make Lil Kim proud, the Perico Princess comes in with guns blazing on this one. - B.P.

17
25

“Billionaire Bully,” Azealia Banks

On “Billionaire Bully,” the single slated to appear on Banks’ forthcoming album, Business and Pleasure, Banks gets back to the basics, hard bars over a stripped instrumental—her trained theater background seeping through subtle notes of voice control, intonation, and practiced inflections. For the better half of her career, Banks has been painted as the villain of the music industry; her countless comments, scuffles, beef, headlines, and social media escapades landed her both in the spotlight and under fire. That seemingly stagnant cloud of controversies eclipsed her masterpiece debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste and her releases thereafter. But now the smoke has cleared, as fans and critics stand in accordance with one thing; recognizing her talent, innovation, and skill as standalone feats.

 

On ”Billionaire Bully” Banks declares, “If I'm the savior then that must mean that I'm the rap's f**king shero.” Her decade denouement sees her reconciling with what could be an alternate ending to her perceived rap villain tale or a new beginning to a fresh one. - Ivie Ani

16
25

“High Rises,” CHIKA

“Little black girl from the South/ Little black girl run her mouth/ Little black girl don't know where to go,” Chika, the Montgomery native raps in the opening of the soulful single “High Rises.” Chika cites the song as her origin story, she reflects on her upbringing from the south, big dreams and her struggles to her journey as an artist. Aside from being Chika’s story, it’s an inspiration to listeners for self-acceptance, experiencing unexpected victories and breaking boundaries. Chika dropped “High Rises” right after it was announced she signed with Warner Records.

 

Though “High Rises” unfortunately did not crack the Hot 100 on the Billboard Charts, the soul-stirring visual for the song still performed well, earning a 333K views on YouTube and 337K streams on Spotify Beyond the numbers, with compelling songs like this, Chika is on her way to becoming an icon in the making. - Mark Braboy and Brittny Pierre

15
25

“KD Diary,” Kash Doll

Detroit's Kash Doll didn’t have a crystal stair to fame and notoriety. She’s worked to the bone dropping mixtapes that have shared her humble beginnings. But after a successful run as a dancer, Doll made her rap dreams a reality as heard on “KD Diary,” the powerful opener to her debut studio album, Stacked.

 

Taking cue from the iconic structure of Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro),” she eases us in through retelling the somber story of her humble childhood in Detroit with heart wrenching lines like, “Ever since I was a seed, I ain't got nothin' free/ Pops died on my bday 'fore I knew how to speak/ I'm the oldest of six and they countin' on me/ Had to get in these streets, just to eat for a week.” After the ferocious transition, she rips the humility to shreds about her glow up with bars like, New house, offshore, bi**h I live that/ You don't know a bi**h without a deal that did that/These ni**as is for everybody, yeah, they scream that/ You out here fightin', lookin' rowdy, they can have that.” - M.B.

Genius
25

“Roof,” Rico Nasty`

There’s a sense of hysteria in the atmosphere when Rico Nasty belts “Kennnnyyy” on the duo’s tunes. Whether you’re a perky Patricia or the sad Sally, Rico will make you want to hop in a battle royale and beat the breaks off a heaux.

 

The same is said for “Roof,” a loosie released four months before their collaborative project, Anger Management. Kenny Beats and Rico always bring the heat with the rapper challenging anyone to press her buttons but the visual takes us into a screensaver of her Windows 97 computer, filled with goth dystopian planets and psychedelic VHS recordings. We’re truly just peasants in Rico’s world, constantly tripping on her wordplay and lacerated bravado.

 

Rico does many things right and “Roof” is one of them. In the midst of her trippy takeover she even finds the time to throw some Fenty on, making me stan this rage queen for life. - Desire Thompson

13
25

“Tia Tamera,” Doja Cat and Rico Nasty

Doja and Rico exchange some of the best metaphors on “Tia Tamera.” The artists might be young but that doesn’t mean Nia Long, Nokia phones and B.A.P.S. references are above them. After all, they’re comparing their boobs to the most iconic black twins of the '90s. Creatively daring and soaked in neon hues, Doja and Rico are having fun in the video, something we don’t really get to experience from women in the rap game. Their ability to be goofy, fashionable, aggressive and sexy at the same time deserves a standing O and a reminder for artists to take more risks in their work. - D.T.

12
25

“Pray For Me,” Lil Kim featuring Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild

One thing that will always win me over is a rap song effortlessly fused with a soulful sound. Especially when the person doing the rapping is none other than the Queen Bee, Lil Kim.

Lil Kim’s “Pray For Me” features Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild, and served as the third official single from Kim’s 9 album. It had been over three years since Lil Kim dropped a project. In 2016, she released her fourth mixtape, Lil Kim Season. In didn’t make a huge impact, but that’s actually what made 9 all the more better. Before Lil Kim delivered the album in October of this year, we hadn’t gotten an album from her in 14 long years. This is not to say that Kim hadn’t been working in those 14 years. The Queen Bee has managed to consistently stay booked, whether touring or walking the runway for fashion week, she was and is a hot commodity.

As far as “Pray For Me” is concerned, like Kim’s appearance on the catwalk, it offers something new and different. For example, it was produced by Juan “Xtassy” Abreu of the production duo A&X, and with Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and Pitbull as some of his credits, it was interesting (in a good way) to see what he was able to do with a non-Latin artist.

Then we have Kim doing some actual singing on the track. From the moment the song begins to the chorus, Kim offers supporting vocals to Musiq Soulchild, something that many people haven’t heard Kim do. It’s a shocker for most, but it works. As Lil Kim sings “Pray For Me,” you feel her. You feel the pain. You feel her pleas. She actually pulls it off!

Upon its release, NPR named 9 one of their "best new albums of the week.” With “Pray For Me” serving as an introduction to what the album had to offer, I’d say that was a valid assessment. - Eleven8

11
25

“Cash Sh*t,” Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion dominated all Summer ‘19 with her playful catchphrase, “Hot Girl Summer” which single handedly shut down social media but “Cash Sh*t” featuring North Carolina rapper DaBaby had us on the edge of our seats. Featured on Fever released via 300 Entertainment, the project debuted at No.10 on the Billboard Hot 200 with 27,956 album-equivalent units. Quickly approaching 70 million streams on Spotify, the Texas-repping rapper skates on the LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced track.

 

Known for her witty freestyles and southern-influenced flow, Megan is spitting bar after bar with more passion and intensity as the song advances. Whilst talking money and confidently bragging about everything she has to offer, The Stallion didn’t miss a beat. (“He know he giving his money to Megan/ He know it's very expensive to date me/ Told him go put my name on that account/ Because when I need money, I ain't tryna, hold up.”) Like “Act Up” by the City Girls and “My Type” by Saweetie, “Cash Sh*t” was arguably included in undisputed anthems of the summer.

 

Equipped with undeniable sex appeal, the chemistry Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby share on the single is nothing short of magnetic. When asked who he would make a joint album with in an interview with Billboard, DaBaby didn’t hesitate to mention the rappers name. “She talk sh*t like I talk sh*t, and I'm a hot boy,” he said. And if “Cash Sh*t” is any indication of what the dynamic duo may offer us, I hope this joint album is a reality one day. While “Cash Sh*t” doesn’t have an official music video, despite a Fever mini-movie teaser that is directed by the incomparable Hype Williams, the song peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 16 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. - Wanna Thompson

10
25

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

The very first line of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was heard in films, viral videos, makeup tutorials, graduations, cookouts and beyond. Unapologetic and vibrant, we watched “Truth Hurts,” a track released in 2017, soar to truly impressive heights. 

 

Melissa Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, made it very clear that 2019 was hers for the taking and without a doubt, her spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Truth Hurts” solidified this. To say that Lizzo made her mark this year is by far an understatement. The body positive queen, who showed us all how to skillfully twerk whilst playing the flute, aimed high with “Truth Hurts,” a record that immediately resonated with women worldwide, spending seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100, beating out Iggy Azalea’s 2014 "Fancy," feat. Charli XCX.

 

The electrifying production quality of the song is accompanied by the profound message of remembering who you are after a breakup. The marrying of piano chords met with a bass drum is both dynamic and genius. Ms. Lizzo is unapologetically reclaiming her time and encouraging women to follow suit. (“Why are men great ‘til they have to be great?") A rhetorical question posed at the beginning of the track that immediately commands attention but Lizzo doesn’t stop there. Through promoting self-love within her music and inspiring women to reject societal pressures of marriage, toxic relationships and self deprecating ideologies, Lizzo is able to connect to her audience and transcend genres. According to Rolling Stone, “Truth Hurts” received 358.2 million streams in 2019. Legal woes aside, Lizzo made history with her track and redefined what it means to be a pop star in the 2010s. - Lorelle Oliveira

9
25

“Throw It Back,” Missy Elliott

After a 14-year hiatus, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot returned with a surprise drop, her five-track EP Iconology. For the single “Throw It Back,” she linked with her friend/producer Timbaland and Will Hendrix. From the first few bars, it’s clear that Missy is back — reminding anyone who forgot (or doesn’t know) who she is, that she is the originator ("I raised all these babies, call me Katherine Jackson/ What you doin’ now, I did it for a while"). Over the drums, ticks and horns Missy’s words play on her accolades comprised of Grammys, Billboard Awards, VIBE Awards, AMAs, and her 8 VMAs ("So many VMAs I could live on the moon").

 

Rather timed or not, Iconology dropped a week before Misdemeanor accepted the long-overdue Video Vanguard award at the 2019 VMAs — opening with the new single, reprising her famous patent leather blow up suit and bringing out dancer Alyson Stoner, as she lit up the stage with her legendary hits.

 

 

Throughout the track, she acknowledges the changes since her last project The Cookbook (2005) like Twitter and drops lines about hits like “Lose Control” and “Ladies Night,” but one thing hadn’t changed — the essence of her videos. In true Missy style, the track debuted with a futuristic and avant garde video, in which a young girl ironically dressed straight out of the "Work It" video doesn’t know who Missy Elliott is, after falling into the The Hall of Missy and being greeted by Teyana Taylor. The young girl is launched into an alternate universe where everything is Missy-fied down to the talking photos on Missy’s jacket and her double-dutch braids.

 

“Throw It Back” debuted at #2 on the Apple Music chart and No. 24 on the Billboard 200, with the video trending as the #1 music video on Youtube — back like she never left. - Mikeisha Vaughn

8
25

“Megatron,” Nicki Minaj

You can’t talk about 2019’s hottest women in rap without shining a much-deserving spotlight on the woman who held it down single-handedly for the last decade. Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with. With the success of Karol G’s “Tusa” record, in which Nicki flexes her bilingual chops, she has become the first artist to have songs top the R&B/Hip Hop, Latin, Reggae, Gospel, Pop and Dance/Electronic charts. Nicki isn’t calling herself “Queen” for nothing — she’s earned it.

 

 

In June of this year, Nicki released “MEGATRON,” a track that she only briefly teased before unleashing it to the masses. However, it wasn’t a single from Nicki’s 2018 album Queen, which dropped in the summer of 2018. This led many fans to wonder if Nicki was planning for a new project soon. What Barbz got instead was an announcement of the rapper’s retirement just three months later.

 

 

But before we get into that, let’s discuss "MEGATRON," shall we? With production by Pop Wansel (Nicki Minaj - “Your Love”, Usher - “Good Kisser”) and female producer duo, Nova Wav (DJ Khaled - “Top Off”, Saweetie - “Emotional”), Nicki Minaj once again takes us back to her island roots. What better way to do so than with a sample of the dancehall classic, "Heads High" by Mr. Vegas? With just seven days worth of online promo, a couple 15-second teaser videos and photos from the set, Nicki surprised fans with the Mike Ho-directed “MEGATRON” video. It was a massive success online; we’re talking over 82 million views on YouTube and counting.

 

 

Nicki’s an artist that shows versatility and ultimately, resilience. That’s clearly something a woman has to have in order to withstand 10+ years in a male-dominated industry. The benefit of having the reign that Nicki has is the ability to step away on your own terms, which she did when she announced that she was retiring and focusing on building a family with her now-husband, Kenneth Petty.

 

 

Since her retirement of sorts, Nicki has still been churning out features for others (PnB Rock, DaBaby, Karol G) but nothing of her own … yet. If you have to end a reign with any song in the world, "MEGATRON" isn’t a bad choice. - Eleven8

7
25

“My Type,” Saweetie

“My Type” was undeniably Sweetie’s moment to shine. The track, which echoed the 2003 Lil Jon-produced Petey Pablo hit “Freek-A-Leek,” brings out the best in the Bay Area rapper and allows her to show off her lyrical chops. Although the rapper battles a speech impediment (as noted in an interview with i-D,) her flow on “My Type” is raucous and untamed. Hitting a Bay Area block party in the music video, Saweetie is the neon-adorned vixen of a summertime block party, twerking atop a basketball rim and scrolling through potential "types" on TikTok. Fellow Bay Area artists Kehlani and Kamaiyah even joined in on the fun.

 

“In a world full of City Girls, gotta find a Jhene Aiko” became a cringeworthy relationship tagline on social media, but Saweetie cleverly merged Yung Miami and Aiko on the “My Type” remix. Occasional Aiko fans were shocked to hear her sexually-aggressive lyrics, as though they missed her provocative 2016 Twenty88 album alongside Big Sean. Saweetie embraced both worlds, allowing Miami and Aiko their own space while “My Type” rose on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #21 and being certified platinum.

 

The 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards was Saweetie’s first televised performance of the song, marking the return of Lil Jon and Petey Pablo, who both made special appearances. Launching her first collaboration with Pretty Little Thing shortly after “My Type” dominated the charts, Saweetie shut down the brand’s NYFW show by performing the track and selling out of styles within 24 hours. Pushing the Cali girl front and center with a fierce jumpstart, “My Type” made Saweetie a force to be reckoned with. - Jaelani Turner-Williams

6
25

“Chanel Slides,” Dreezy and Kash Doll

Dreezy might not be a household name but the rapper/singer/songwriter has all the makings of one. Earlier this year, the Chicago native shared Big Dreez, a versatile project laced with venomous lyrics, catchy hooks and very organic collaborations. “Chanel Slides” with Kash Doll happens to be one collabo worth breaking the repeat button for.

 

Dreezy recruited fellow midwestern rapper Kash Doll to hop on this Pi’erre Bourne produced track and devised a song–more like an anthem– for shutting sh*t down. This single proves that flexing and talking about drip is no longer just for the boys and women enjoy splurging too. "Hit Saks Fifth I'ma pop that/ Spent 20 grand on Chanel bags/ Such a bad habit, need to stop that," Kash Doll flaunts in her lyrics.

 

Not only are these two teaching us how to flex, they are also warning everyone how diabolical things can get if they’re ever double crossed. “This Chanel, not no Huaraches/ Talk your sh*t I’m on your block and we ain’t pullin’ no Tekashi,” Dreezy cautions.

 

“Chanel Slides” is the ultimate single for those of us who need a pick-me-up. You know, that shot of confidence we all require prior to walking out the door for the day. This single is an anthem for women but can also be a motivation for a workout or a big meeting. Even though the single did not chart, it doesn’t take away from how captivating the lyrics sound on top of those bells ringing in the background. “Chanel Slides” is a direct result of confident women working a track with savage-like energy. - Clarissa Shine

5
25

“Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

After introducing the world to her pimp alter ego Tina Snow, Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion set the year on fire as Hot Girl Meg, with her now trademarked term “Hot Girl Summer.” A mood that transcended far beyond its intended season, encouraging hotties worldwide to live unapologetically and enjoy themselves — classifying what real hot girl sh*t is. With the release of her mixtape Fever, Megan served confidence and slick talk on a platter, preserving the hot girl energy well into the end of the summer as she teased at an anthem for the seasonal phenomenon.

 

The heavily anticipated track was released on August 9th, capping off the summer with an official anthem for the ladies. For the song, the Houston Hottie enlisted Ty Dolla $ign for the chorus and Nicki Minaj for a feature verse, also sampling JT’s lyrics from the City Girls’ “Act Up.” The song starts out ringing off phrases from Megan, Nicki, JT and Juicy Jay’s famed tag. Nicki yells (“Don’t run from me fren”), a quotable from Megan during their IG live in July with initial discussions of the track, as Ty Dolla floats on the uptempo and twerk worthy beat.

 

Meg’s verse starts by proposing an important question, who gon’ handle her? And after the year she’s had, it’s safe to say: no one. Her verse shines on her prowess as a rapper with the ability to switch from an aggressive and direct tone about her various options in men to very melodic, sultry and enticing. The song retracts to the chorus with Ty Dolla putting a spin on JT’s lyrics with his male perspective ("Real a** ni**a give a f**k  about a b***h"). Nicki’s bars reference Megan pursuing her degree, as well as a reminder that her influence reigns supreme.

 

The steamy anthem debuted on the Rolling Stone 100 at No. 1 with 17.8 million streams in just six days. Following up at No. 7 on the Hot RnB/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly becoming Meg’s first No. 1, charting on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs chart. At the 2019 MTV VMAs the song took home the Best Power Anthem, despite not yet having a video.

 

The following week she closed out the summer with a star-studded pool party video with hotties like Summer Walker, Rico Nasty, and Ari Lennox — adorned with twerking, titanium knees, boat driving and a whole lot of hot girl sh*t. - M.V.

4
25

“Anytime,” Jean Deaux, Kehlani and ROMDerful

Described as a “Chicago Renaissance Woman” on NPR’s 20 Artists to Watch in 2019, Jean Deaux embodies sultry aspects of femininity through a delicate tone that seduces listeners into a sensuous auditory experience of Kama Sutra. Vivid depictions of cunnlingus, fingering, and BDSM escape from Deaux’s mouth on “Anytime,” a single from Empathy, an EMPIRE release which received a 7.0 on Pitchfork. Following her 2018 debut Krash, her sorrowful voice has evolved into a multi-layered vessel to discuss her development into self-awareness and understanding oneself in proximity to her romantic partners.

 

There’s power in Deaux’s assertiveness to orgasm in “Anytime,” an aura of playness exists among the stanzas, reflecting the transitional sexual exchange among Deaux and her partner, until they reach a climactic moment for Kehlani’s guest feature. ("Inches to my waist, tickle your face when I am grinding it/ Cowgirl in reverse, make it a hearse, I'll ride or die on it"), the Oakland-based singer alludes to series of dominatrix-inspired fantasies, resulting in a sexual cheek in tongue reference about participating in anal sex with her partner. Deaux and Kehlani’s voices ride ROmderful’s harmonious beats into musically menage a trois that possess the power to impregnate listeners after one listen.

 

As the euphoria fades away, the impact of Deaux’s words reside in the belly of her partner and remains unmoved as the former spoken word poet excludes a brief moment of vulnerability in the first two lines of the song's chorus. Her fluidity amplifies her duality as a dom in her relationship, and as a young singer whose performed in collectives with Smino, Saba, Mick Jenkins, Isaiah Rashad, Alex Wiley, Monster Mike, Spiff, The Magician, Ravyn Lenae, Drea Smith, and Via Rosa at only 24 years old. Since 2012’s appearance on Saba’s GETCOMFORTable, Deaux has grown into ownership of a contradictory voice — a tightrope between gentleness and roughness — pioneered by Minnie Riperton and Janet Jackson in pop music, and carried on in contemporary R&B by her peers like Jhene Aiko and Ari Lennox.

 

“Anytime” is a testament of Deaux’s growth as an artist in Chicago’s artistic scene to being able to hold their own on a shared track with a Grammy-nominated artist. She’s only begun to solidify her placement in our generation’s fluid rap/R&B scene. - T.C.

3
25

“Press,” Cardi B

After dropping the now infamous chorus for “Press” in December 2018 on Instagram decked in her Fashion Nova fit, fans were begging Bardi to release the fiery track aimed at the media. In May 2019, the rapper did just that. Accompanied with cover art of the Grammy-Award winning artist being surrounded by fully clothed men while she was escorted out of the court room nude, the single lived up to the controversial promotion.

Produced by Slade Da Monsta and Key Wane, Cardi lays it all out on the braggadocious track with caption-worthy bars. Encapsulating that familiar sound and hunger from her Gangsta Bi**h Music series mixtapes, Cardi B let’s it be known that she’s about that action. “They throwin' shade 'cause they see me on top/ Tell that bi**h to pull up, I'ma send you the drop,” she raps.

Just as scathing as the cover art, the music video, “Press” is a NSFW style-frenzy filled with stunning beauty looks and graphic moments (in typical Cardi fashion). While the Pepsi-spokeswoman collaborated with numerous artists this year including the genre-bending rapper Lil Nas X for “Rodeo,” City Girls on “Twerk,” Bruno Mars on “Please Me,” and hubby Offset with “Clout” to name a few, the solo single joined her other 22 Top 40 hits and peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. The risqué single was later certified Gold by the RIAA.

 

After having a whirlwind year and making history after becoming the first woman to win “Best Rap Album” earlier this year at the 61st Grammy Awards, the rapper continues to be the subject of attention in the press. From her comical role in the film Hustlers, being a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm and Flow and gearing up for a role in franchise blockbuster series, Fast and the Furious, the multi-talented Bronx native who was the most streamed female rapper on US Spotify in 2019 continues to say it like it is and we love her for it. What’s next for Bardi? Rumour has it that she’s working on her sophomore album and after the massive success of Invasion of Privacy, we’re excited to see what Belcalis has been cooking up. - W.T.

2
25

“Act Up,” City Girls

If City Girls’ guest appearance on Drake’s 2018 hit “In My Feelings” was any indication of their now-signature attitude, “Act Up” was a permanent stamp of their long-term appeal. While it’s usually expected for female rappers to lyrically brawl with each other, City Girls have no issue with taking aim towards men instead, and running their pockets at the same time.

 

With playful, feminist rhymes from Miami natives JT and Yung Miami, “Act Up” reached #26 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was arguably the breakout single from their debut album Girl Code, following “Twerk” which featured Cardi B. Though Yung Miami was airbrushed in zebra print in the music video for “Twerk,” on “Act Up,” it was traded in for tiger stripes “so he call this p**** Tigger.” A then-incarcerated JT was not featured in the video, but her lyrical presence still made a splash, brazenly equating her lady parts to Lifesavers and snatching baby fathers without thinking twice.

 

Controversy surrounded the release of “Act Up” as it was revealed that Miles McCollum, better known as Lil Yachty, wrote pieces of the track. As Yachty is a fellow signee to Atlanta-based label Quality Control (QC) along with City Girls, on an episode of Kerwin Frost Talks, he had no shame in admitting to penning a majority of the track with the ladies in mind and leaving the song’s final verse to JT. Gloating about his contribution on social media and a host of interviews, Yachty landed in the “Act Up” video alongside Yung Miami, acting as a news anchor decked with a QC microphone and even halting the show to jokingly teach Miami a more boisterous rap approach.

 

Making rounds through the viral circuit on teenybopper app TikTok, the song introduced the #ActUpChallenge complete with participants twerking, lip syncing and even pranking. Though parents in Wake County, North Carolina were “warned” about the challenge being a distraction, the track was in good jest, with an infectious, boppy production to match. “Act Up” even became a sampling favorite on Skrillex’s “Midnight Hour” and merging “real a** bi**h” with “real hot girl sh*t” on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj joint-anthem “Hot Girl Summer.” The viral catchphrase wasn’t just an opportune time for Thee Stallion to trademark the term, but to regard both Minaj and City Girls, showing them due praise. With “Act Up” in tote, City Girls have unapologetically taken the reigns of their moment–period. - J.T.W.

1
25

“Nina,” Rapsody

Rich in rhythm and flow, Rapsody’s ability to command this thing we call hip-hop is unprecedented. She might be 10+ years in but her latest album EVE, woke up the masses to her abilities as a storyteller. On her third album, the North Carolina native highlights blackness, love and culture through songs named after powerful black women like Oprah Winfrey, Tyra Banks and Nina Simone. “NINA” opens up the album and to be honest, it makes perfect sense. Simone’s forbidding rendition of Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” circles the track as Rapsody leans into her God MC bag. Lines like “Emit light, rap, or Emmett Till I drew a line without showing my body, that's a skill,” and “Y'all can have the bars, n***a, I spit hard metal gates,” are bound to give you chills on the first, second and third listen.

 

Part of what makes “NINA” so powerful is Rap’s ability to share her spotlight with her fellow rap sisters. As pyrotechnic flames and her muses like Harriet Tubman projected across the stage at her live performance of the song at at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, Rapsody addressed Jermanine Dupri’s comments about so-called “stripper rap,” by giving flowers to Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Tierra Whack and many more rappers in the game who push boundaries when no one is watching. “NINA” was more than just a display of valiant bars. It was a reminder that womxn in hip hop should be respected and protected at all costs. - Desire Thompson

